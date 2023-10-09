Highlights Travis Kelce is not only one of the most talented players in the NFL today, he's also one of the most eccentric, regularly entertaining fans with his on and off the field antics.

Kelce's touchdown celebrations are epic, including a hilarious potato sack race with his teammates after scoring a touchdown.

Kelce is known for his upbeat spirit and ability to take jokes in stride, as seen during the NFL's mean tweets segment where he theatrically reacts to a tweet comparing him to a Notre Dame leprechaun.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have fused their names into a powerhouse combo, depending on whether you're Team Pop or Team Pigskin. Fans are addicted to dissecting the two-time Super Bowl champion who has stolen the heart of our Fearless Taylor Swift.

Looking beyond Kelce's impressive NFL accolades, there is a funny, charismatic jokester on and off the field. He's not just an excellent football player, he's also just a straight-up entertainer. Here are the 10 most hilarious moments from Kelce's time in the spotlight.

Read More: NFL's 10 most unbeatable teams and their playoff failures

10 Kelce's White House Antics

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce brought the fun to the White House during the Chiefs' visit after their Super Bowl LVII victory. President Joe Biden and head coach Andy Reid gave speeches, but things got interesting when Biden posed with Kelce and Patrick Mahomes holding a customized Chiefs jersey.

Kelce playfully took the podium with the presidential seal, saying, "I've been waiting for this..." Later, he revealed on his podcast "New Heights" that he wanted to say: "To my fellow Americans." However, Mahomes quickly intervened, apologizing on his teammate's behalf. Kelce had no regrets and admitted that it was a missed opportunity and that he should've dived straight into the presidential phrase.

9 Touchdown Fun: Chiefs Race to Celebration

In 2017, the fun of touchdown celebrations made a triumphant return. While some things are prohibited and followed by fines, it's more relaxed than it once was. Kelce took celebrations to new heights after scoring a two-yard touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9.

The tight end and teammates Tyreek Hill and Demarcus Robinson pulled off an epic celebration that took a twist—it turned into a hilarious potato sack race! The comedic acting by Robinson and Hill added a touch of magic to the moment, and fittingly, Kelce, the touchdown scorer, emerged victorious, giving the Chiefs a 17-14 lead.

8 NFL Mean Tweets

In 2020, the Chiefs took part in Jimmy Fallon's popular Mean Tweets segment. While Taylor Swift might not believe that Kelce looks like a "Notre Dame leprechaun," one Twitter user thought he did.

Kelce's reaction was as funny as the tweet: he is known for his upbeat spirit and kept that same theatrical energy, allowing his jaw to drop sarcastically and dramatically. It's a green flag that Kelce can take self-deprecating jokes in stride.

7 The king of intrusive thoughts

After a thrilling 2022 AFC title showdown that punched the Chiefs' ticket to their third Super Bowl in four seasons, Kelce had a message for everyone who doubted the team. As Mahomes chatted with CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson, Kelce couldn't contain his excitement, as he interrupted the interview by screaming out, "WOOOOO! Burrowhead my a--, it's Mahomes' house!" live on national TV.

The comment was made about the Cincinnati Bengals players, who had been saying, "see ya in Burrowhead," after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional round of the playoffs the week prior. His statement followed the Chiefs' 23-20 victory over the Bengals in an exciting AFC Championship game.

6 Jabroni

Kelce didn't stop with his "Burrowhead" comment. He bulldozed forward and shared some words for Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval as well.

In a video earlier in the week, Pureval had playfully suggested that city officials asked Joe Burrow to take a paternity test, hinting at a father-son connection with Mahomes due to Burrow's three wins over the Chiefs. In other words, he was playing on pop culture language, essentially calling Joe Burrow Mahomes' daddy.

Kelce, never one to let a moment go, responded to Pureval with, "Know your role, and shut your mouth, you jabroni," channeling Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's famous wrestling catchphrase.

Read More: Travis Kelce: Kansas City Chiefs TE’s 10 greatest performances

5 SNL Skit

Kelce has had a few hilarious segments on Saturday Night Live. Like in the Chiefs' triumphant Super Bowl victory, Kelce poured his heart and humor into his SNL performance, resulting in a resounding win.

In "American Girl Café," a man's attempt to enjoy lunch with his two dolls without any kids around takes a hilariously unexpected turn. The staff becomes increasingly bewildered as the man becomes deeply and creepily engrossed in his doll's lives.

"Garrett from Hinge" showcased the pitfalls of online dating when a rejected match, played by Bowen Yang, unexpectedly shows up at his date's apartment after being stood up. The situation escalates when Garrett (Kelce) discovers his date in bed with another man, leading to comedic chaos.

"Self-Defense," took a humorous spin on self-defense classes. After being tormented by SNL interns, the boys enroll in a self-defense class led by the exuberant Kurt Lightning (Kelce). However, they quickly realize they've signed up for more than they bargained for as Lightning's training takes an unexpected and comically intense turn.

4 Kelce gets his swagger back

The Chiefs' rollercoaster 2021 season was a wild ride, and one moment stands out vividly: the day Kelce declared, "I got my swagger back!" It came right after a resounding 41-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, where Mahomes found his rhythm, the defense stood tall, and the Chiefs seemed to regain their groove after an unsettling 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans a few weeks earlier.

The Chiefs went on an eight-game winning streak after that brutal loss to the Titans, during which they earned that big division win against the Raiders. So, yes, Kelce got his swagger back, and the 2021 Kansas City Chiefs, despite facing adversity, finished the season with a record of 12-5, securing the top spot in the AFC West.

They made a remarkable playoff run, advancing through the Wild Card and Divisional rounds before falling in a thrilling AFC Championship game to the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime, capping off a season filled with ups and downs.

3 Friendship bracelet

Before Taylor Swift became a fan cheering from her suite seats, Kelce expressed his desire to connect with her. After attending one of her concerts in July 2023, the Chiefs' tight end admitted his intention to discreetly pass along his contact information, though he never got the chance.

I was a bit disappointed because she doesn't typically chat before or after her performances to save her voice for the impressive 44 songs she sings.So, I was slightly bummed that I couldn't personally hand her one of the bracelets I crafted for her. I received a bunch of these bracelets while I was there, but I really wanted to gift her one with my number on it.

At this point, his brother and co-host Jason, pretending to be puzzled, inquired, "Your number as in 87, or your phone number?" Travis playfully retorted, "You know which one."

2 Kelce mic'd up is hilarious

When the tight end is given a microphone in front of an audience, he speaks his mind loud and clear with no qualms about what anyone would think. When Kelce is mic'd up it gives us an even more direct line into his intrusive hilarious thoughts.

In one instance, the players on the sidelines engage in a lively discussion about their preferences regarding comfort food, debating the type of noodles they desire with their mac 'n cheese.

During this culinary deliberation, Kelce walks up to one of the Chiefs personnel and makes a request, "Can you call my mother for me from that phone right there? Can you tell her I don't want the mac 'n cheese with the regular noodles; I want the gnocchi? The gnocchi noodles."

A clear fan of Ted Lasso, Kelce has been seen shouting across the field, "Danny Rojas" and "Football is life." The infamous "Dirty Dan" nickname given to teammate Daniel Sorensen was also confirmed when Kelce humorously referenced it during a mic'd up conversation.

In another clip, Kelce sits in the grass, contemplating significant concepts such as how "sometimes rolling in wet grass gets you woke," and then proceeds to roll in the grass.

Travis Kelce Season Receptions Yards TDs Yards/Reception Notes 2013 0 0 0 0 (Played in only 1 game) 2014 67 862 5 12.9 2015 72 875 5 12.2 Pro Bowl 2016 85 1,125 4 13.2 Pro Bow, First-Team All-Pro 2017 83 1,038 8 12.5 Pro Bowl, Second-Team All-Pro 2018 103 1,336 10 13.0 Pro Bowl, First-Team All-Pro 2019 97 1,229 5 12.7 Pro Bowl, Second-Team All-Pro 2020 105 1,416 11 13.5 Pro Bowl, First-Team All-Pro 2021 92 1,125 9 12.2 Pro Bowl, Second-Team All-Pro 2022 110 1,338 12 12.2 Pro Bow, First-Team All-Pro 2023 (Thru 3 Games) 17 155 9.1 2 N/A

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Read More: What Taylor Swift song would your NFL team be?