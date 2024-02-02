Highlights Travis Kelce's statistical success sets him apart as the greatest tight end in league history.

Kelce's durability and consistency have allowed him to remain dominant into his mid-30s.

Despite criticism of his blocking ability, Kelce's overall football skills make him the best player to ever play the tight end position.

The Kansas City Chiefs are on the verge of history. Their upcoming appearance in Super Bowl 58 marks their participation in four of the last five Super Bowls. With a win over the San Francisco 49ers on February 11, they can become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the New England Patriots in the early 2000s.

Along with the team’s success, there are multiple individual players with a chance to enhance their resumes. Patrick Mahomes could join Tom Brady and Joe Montana as the only players to win three or more Super Bowl MVPs, and a third Super Bowl victory would officially put Mahomes on GOAT watch.

But out of everyone on the Chiefs roster, it could be argued that another ring would do the most for star tight end Travis Kelce's legacy. With the 34-year-old approaching the end of his illustrious and entertaining career, a third Championship could be what solidifies him as the greatest tight end in league history.

The numbers speak for themselves

Kelce's recent statistical success is unparelleled

Kelce’s case as the greatest tight end in league history is fairly simple: look at the stats. Over the last 10 years, there aren’t many players in the sport that can hold a candle to what Kelce has accomplished.

Kelce All-Time TE Ranks Category Kelce Rank Receptions 907 4th Receiving Yards 11,328 4th Receiving TD 74 T-5th 1st Downs 597 4th 1,000-Yard Seasons 7 1st 100-Yard Games 37 1st Playoff Receptions 156 1st Playoff Receiving Yards 1,810 1st Playoff TD 19 1st

He has yet to finish a season in which he played multiple games with fewer than 850 yards and logged seven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons before falling short of an eighth in 2023, with 984.

For reference, no other tight end has done that for more than three consecutive seasons. Rob Gronkowski has four total and never had more than two in a row. Same for the great Tony Gonzalez. The consistent production from Kelce also makes him the best receiving tight end on a per-game basis.

Most 1,000 yard seasons by a Tight End Player Stat Travis Kelce 7 Rob Gronkowski 4 Jason Witten 4 Tony Gonzalez 4

This dominance has translated to the postseason as well. Mahomes and Kelce surpassed Brady and Gronkowski for the most touchdowns by a quarterback-receiver duo in playoff history earlier this postseason, and Kelce broke Jerry Rice’s record for most career postseason receptions during K.C.'s AFC Championship win over the favored Ravens.

Kelce’s postseason averages extrapolated across 17 games would give him a stat line of 126 receptions, 1,465 yards, and 15 touchdowns. In short, Kelce’s postseason play is some of the best we’ve ever seen from a tight end at any point in league history. This ability to rise to the occasion only serves to underline Kelce’s claim as the greatest tight end.

Aging like a fine wine

Kelce continues to produce in his mid-30s

Because it's a more physically punishing position, tight ends generally experience shorter careers and primes. As great as Gronkowski was, he never made a Pro Bowl after his age-28 season. Between injuries to a rapidly deteriorating body and the natural aging process, it was impossible for him to maintain peak performance into his 30s.

Gronkowski’s story isn’t a unique one. Many talented tight ends fizzle out by their early 30s and provide little value after that. The key to Kelce’s statistical brilliance has been durability and consistency. He’s played in at least 15 games every season since his rookie year.

His ability to avoid contact and win with finesse hasn’t just helped him stay on the field, but it's allowed him to thrive on it. Because his play style was never predicated on physical dominance, Kelce’s athletic decline has been less consequential.

The two best seasons of Kelce’s career from a numbers standpoint came at ages 31 and 33. His continued dominance into the later stages of his career separates him from previous greats. Kelce will be 35 next season, and he's still the most dependable pass-catcher on a Super Bowl team.

More than a tight end

Kelce’s greatness transcends his positional label

The most common argument deployed against Kelce is in relation to his blocking. The tight end position has two main responsibilities: receiving and blocking. Some claim that Kelce’s rather pedestrian blocking ability disqualifies him from being the greatest tight end in league history.

Even if he is, in fact, the greatest receiving tight end, there are more balanced players. This assertion should be met with little pushback. Former greats like Gronkowski and Gonzalez and current stars such as George Kittle and Mark Andrews are more well-rounded players.

Perhaps the best way to understand Kelce, is to look beyond the scope of traditional tight end duties. He may not be the best ever at playing the tight end position the way it was intended, but he is the best football player ever to play tight end.

This change of verbiage might be confusing, but it’s an important distinction to make. Essentially, Kelce, though a departure from the conventional tight end, is the most valuable and statistically successful in league history, and whether he fits our preconceived notion of what the position should look like is irrelevant.

A third Super Bowl would make Kelce's claim to the throne undeniable. In addition to his statistical success, his postseason pedigree and the team success that has come along with it give him a compelling case. A third ring may not be entirely necessary, but for many, it will be what puts him over the top for good.

