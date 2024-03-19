Highlights Travis Kelce's latest venture involves hosting a popular game show with a celebrity twist.

Inducted into the Swifty culture, Kelce has attracted more endorsements and TV appearances.

Kelce's ability to host the show is questioned due to football obligations.

Travis Kelce continues to increase his reach, teaming up with Amazon Prime to host a reboot of the popular show Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? This iteration plans to lean on celebrity guests testing their elementary school knowledge. Obviously, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend should have no problems roping in his famous comrades to compete for charity.

Kelce has already hosted Saturday Night Live, appeared on the Prime reality series Catching Kelce, and is one half of a popular podcast New Heights with his brother Jason Kelce. This version of Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? is set to be the third reprisal of the show.

Related Netflix, NFL to Produce "Receiver" Series Following last year's popular "Quarterback" series, the league and Netflix have teamed up again to follow some of the NFL's best pass catchers.

Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? Kelce Style

Amazon Prime is getting in on the Swifty effect

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The first two renditions of the show were hosted by comedian Jeff Foxworth on Fox and then John Cena on Nickelodeon. Even pre-Swift, Kelce pulled enough endorsements to appear in 3% of all TV ad impressions during NFL games, according to Ispot.tv’s analysis. That’s even more than his teammate Patrick Mahomes.

Of course, now that he’s fully indoctrinated into the fellowship of Swifties, he finds himself even more appealing to advertisers and content producers alike. Kelce would join a growing chorus of athletes hosting game shows such as Michael Strahan with The $100,000 Pyramid on ABC, Peyton Manning doing a redux of College Bowl for NBC, and Dwyane Wade’s The Cube on TBS.

Brian Steinberg of Variety reported that "there are some questions, according to the people familiar with the discussions, about how much of a commitment Kelce could make to the venture if he continues playing football.”

However, if Aaron Rodgers was seriously considered for Jeopardy! before he went all tinfoil hat, Kelce should have plenty of time in the offseason to film Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? Also, with his brother retiring, there are inevitable questions about how much longer the 34-year-old tight end will continue taking punishment.

The Kansas City Chiefs enjoyed a 34% increase in fans thanks to Swift and their Super Bowl run. The team gained an additional 2.9 million followers on Instagram, X, TikTok, and Threads from September 7 to February 14, the biggest jump for any NFL franchise over that time span. It’s worth noting that the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins, and Baltimore Ravens fill out the top five. So clearly, winning doesn’t hurt.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.