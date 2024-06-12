Highlights A beer investment sees the Kelce brothers make an on-brand expansion professionally.

The Kelce brothers invest in Garage Beer, emphasizing quality, simplicity, and community.

Both brothers are heavily involved in Garage Beer and aim to take the company to the next level.

Travis Kelce and his older brother Jason Kelce are both on their way to Canton as football players. Jason should be there sooner since he just retired. Their podcast, New Heights, has also made plenty of waves around America.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Travis and Jason Kelce were the first pair of brothers to ever play in the same Super Bowl. Travis' Chiefs beat Jason's Eagles 38-35.

The duo is at a point where they can dip into almost any venture that they desire. That's exactly what they did on Wednesday. The brothers are major investors, owners, and operators of Garage Beer as of Wednesday, per a press release. The company started in Cincinnati, Ohio, which is where the the Kelce brothers played college football.

One of Garage Beer's co-owners, Andy Sauer, had this to say about his company and its new famous partners:

We want a beer that tastes like beer and one that keeps the stories alive in the neighborhood. Garage prides ourselves on small batch brewing and a commitment to quality. Ever since our first conversation with Travis and Jason, it was clear we had similar opinions about beer, but they also had brilliant, and very funny, business sensibility. Our team better be on their toes now.

Garage Beer serves 13 states right now, but don't be surprised to see it grow now that the company has big names publicly attached to it.

The Kelces are No Strangers to Drinking

This investment perfectly fits their brand

With four Super Bowl wins between them, Travis and Jason are no strangers to a good celebration. They tend to be the life of the party wherever they go. Seeing either brother with a beer in hand is not surprising at all.

Each brother had plenty of praise for Garage Beer in their announcement. Jason had this to say:

People crave quality and simplicity, and Garage Beer nails both for me. We are light beer drinkers and Garage is the best light beer. For me, the brand fits my lifestyle, and having a few beers is a great excuse to get the neighbors together.

Here's how Travis views it:

It comes down to quality for me. I think everyone knows I like to have a couple beers now and then, so being an owner of Garage Beer and heavily involved in making the best light beer is exciting, man! There is nothing better to bring people together than an ice-cold beer, and for Jason and me that is what beer is all about – friends, family and fun...We look forward to taking Garage Beer to the next level.

Garage Beers is on a mission to grow even more. They brought in two of the football world's biggest names to help make it happen. Considering what happens to everything else that the Kelces touch, the future should be bright for all parties involved in this endeavor.

