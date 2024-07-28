Highlights Travis Kelce acknowledges a strain on his body, but remains focused on training and recovery.

The Kansas City Chiefs might aim to manage Kelce's game time with new tight end additions.

Kelce is now prioritizing football amid a busy offseason and off-field distractions from the past year.

Life as an NFL player is already taxing on the body, particularly when you play the way Travis Kelce plays.

As far as the spotlight goes, when you're the best tight end in the game, and happen to be part of the NFL's modern dynasty in Kansas City, the lights will shine pretty bright.

Being in a relationship with the world's most famous pop singer only brightens that spotlight.

Between winning a second straight Super Bowl, entering his age 35 season and following Taylor Swift on tours this offseason, Travis Kelce admitted that this year has taken a toll on his body.

As he told Adam Teicher of ESPN:

Last year was pretty taxing on my body. I've had more snaps than a lot of guys if not everybody in the NFL over the past five, six years, and I'm very prideful of that, but I know it has taken a toll on my body.

Kelce said his attention has turned to training and recovery, so he can ensure his body holds up through 17 games, plus any playoff games the Chiefs are expected to play in January and February.

Now the question is, how will this year play out for Kelce?

Now 35 Years Old, Will the Chiefs Limit Kelce's Snaps This Season?

The Chiefs added two tight ends to the roster this offseason.

The question has come up over how much the Chiefs will play Travis Kelce this season, given that he's gotten a heavy workload in recent years.

The Chiefs are definitely deeper at receiver entering the 2024 season, and even added a pair of tight ends this offseason, drafting Jared Wiley in the fourth round, and signing Irv Smith in free agency. They also brought back Noah Gray, who recorded 28 catches for them last season.

Kelce's importance to the Chiefs' offense can't be understated, as he's managed to continue being Mahomes' go-to man, even after the departure of Tyreek Hill two seasons ago.

Travis Kelce's 2023 Stats Vs. Rest of Chiefs' Receivers Category Kelce Chiefs Receivers Receptions 93 428 Yards Per Catch 10.6 10.1 Receiving Yards 984 3,399 Touchdowns 5 23

Kelce though, doesn't anticipate slowing down, as he has yet to take a day off in training camp.

This is my sanctuary. St. Joe, Year 12. That means I've spent just about an entire year of my life up here in the dorms. Everybody may say that is pretty grueling, but I enjoy it. There's something about this place to get you ready every single year, and I'm not going to lie, I got pretty excited as the time started counting down to get out here and get this thing rolling.

The Chiefs' future Hall of Famer (well, one of them) has certainly kept himself busy this offseason, as he's joined pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift on some international tours. However, he did turn down an offer from Netflix to be featured on the Receiver series.

Back in training camp, Kelce and the Chiefs aim to put a tumultuous offseason behind them.

After a hectic offseason, both for himself and the team, Kelce is relieved to be in training camp, focusing on football.

This is where it all starts. You can say it starts in the offseason, and yeah, you want to get that foundation set in the offseason of the leadership and the mentality and things like that. But at the end of the day, this is where you really find out what the team is made of, how you sharpen the iron, how your guys practice your practice habits, the attention to detail, and nobody does it better than Coach [Andy] Reid.

The Chiefs are trying to do something no team in NFL history has ever done, as they look to win their third straight Super Bowl, which would also be their fourth in six seasons.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Travis Kelce recorded nine catches for 92 yards in the Chiefs' Super Bowl 58 win.

The defending champs had plenty of distractions to deal with this offseason, as several players were arrested, including their top wide receiver Rashee Rice.

All Kelce wants to do now, is focus on his performance this season, and he's investing as much as he can, as he has personal trainers 'all over the place'.

Over every single season you find ways to get better at what works for you, [eliminate] what doesn't, and you just want to amp it up every single year so that you keep finding ways to kind of climb that staircase of success. I would say I'm doing some things differently but nothing really in the grand scheme of things. Just putting my nose to the grinder.

Kelce and the Chiefs begin their quest for the three-peat on the season's opening night game on September 5th, against the Baltimore Ravens in a rematch of last January's AFC Championship game.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless stated otherwise.