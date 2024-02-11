Highlights Travis Kelce delivers an "unbelievable" and "powerful" speech to Kansas City Chiefs teammates, moving some to tears.

Kelce's speech provides extra motivation for the Chiefs as they face the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

The exceptional praise for Kelce's speech raises questions about its potential impact on the team's performance.

Last night at the Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reportedly gave his star players, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones, the opportunity to address their teammates prior to the dawning of championship Sunday.

According to Albert Breer, all three gave rousing speeches to their teammates, but Kelce's address particularly powerful and emotional.

People in the room called Kelce's words "unbelievable" and "powerful" and even moved some players to tears. One coach spoke particularly glowingly about the talk to Breer:

Not even close. The best talk/speech I’ve ever heard.

Kelce's speech provides possible spark for Kansas City

Star TE stands out as veterans rally the team prior to competing on Sunday

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Klece continues to find positive press coverage, even during private team meetings. Having the captains of your team give speeches the night prior to a championship game is a time-honored tradition, but Kelce reportedly made the absolute most of his opportunity when addressing his teammates last night.

With the Chiefs being listed as two-point underdogs against the juggernauts of the NFL in the San Francisco 49ers (who have been favored in every single game they've played this season), it's encouraging to hear that the team's all-time leader in receiving yards was able to provide the team with some extra motivation.

Given the exceptional praise that Kelce has received from the coaching staff for the talk, it's worth wondering if it will reflect at all in the team's performance on Sunday night.

Kelce's matchup with San Francisco's All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner will be one of the most crucial tilts in the contest. The veteran tight end has been on a tear during the playoffs, recording 23 receptions for 262 yards and three TDs in the Chiefs' trio of postseason games.

The Chiefs and 49ers are set to kickoff Super Bowl 58 at 6:30pm on CBS and Paramount+ live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday.

Source: Albert Breer

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.