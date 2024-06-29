Highlights Tight End University is a program that brings players from around the league at the position together to train and grow their games.

Sam LaPorta impressed in his rookie season, and stood out to Travis Kelce at TEU.

LaPorta projects to be the Lions' No.2 weapon in the passing game, and will be a key part in the team's chance at a Super Bowl.

Tight End University is a three-day program that brings in some of the best tight ends around the NFL for a chance to learn from one another and grow their game. The event was founded by stars such as Greg Olsen, George Kittle, and Travis Kelce.

When brought on as a guest for the 'Bussin With The Boys' podcast, Kelce was asked which tight end stood out from his time in Nashville, and the Chiefs star couldn't help but gush about the Detroit Lions tight end:

LaPorta had a f*****g year, dude... LaPorta had a year last year. I’m pumped on seeing where he goes his second year because his first year, he killed it.

After a record-setting rookie campaign, Sam LaPorta took no time to establish himself as one of the best at the position. Now heading into his sophomore season, he'll continue to play a key role in the Detroit offense.

Related ‘He Fits Perfect With What We’re Trying To Do’: Lions DC Praises Incoming Veteran Aaron Glenn had high praise for one of his incoming cornerbacks and the impact he could have on the team ahead of 2024.

LaPorta's Impact in Year 2 With the Lions

How will the tight end perform in 2024?

Credit: David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK

Many looked at the Lions' decision to pass on adding any big-name receivers as a great sign for Jameson Williams. While that may be the case, it was also a nod to their belief in LaPorta.

After tallying 86 receptions for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns, the tight end is the clear No. 2 option in the passing game, and that should continue to be the case in his second season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: LaPorta got after it as a pass catcher, but the 23-year-old also led all tight ends for run blocking snaps with 399, per PFF.

What many overlook about the Iowa product's success is that tight end is one of the more challenging positions to find an instant contributor.

Kelce himself didn't reach LaPorta's 889 yards for his career total until his third year in the league. While there are other dependable multi-year starters at the position who have never put up that total in a single campaign.

As the former second-round pick enters 2024, he'll be a key piece in a Lions squad with high expectations.

Expecations willl also be high for LaPorta, though he's trying to avoid putting added pressure on himself. As he said at OTAs in the spring:

There’s 10 other guys out there on the field with me trying to execute their job at a high level, and I’m the other guy. So, continue to execute, keep practicing, rely on the veterans who have had great seasons over and over and over, and just keep working hard.

The team fell just short of the Super Bowl last season after losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship. With some added pieces to the defense, and another year of experience for their stacked 2023 draft class, the team is one of the betting favorites to win it all.

With another great campaign from LaPorta, they'll be on the right track.

Source: Jeremy Reisman

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference unless stated otherwise.