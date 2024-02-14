Highlights Travis Kelce crossed the line by yelling at and bumping head coach Andy Reid during the Super Bowl.

Kelce and Reid have a special relationship that allows for emotional outbursts, but Kelce admits he took it too far.

The Chiefs tight end hinted that he would retire if Reid calls it quits, but Reid is showing no signs of slowing down.

Emotions run high in the biggest moments, and Travis Kelce admitted to crossing the line when he accosted his head coach, Andy Reid, during the Super Bowl. With the Kansas City Chiefs mustering just seven first downs on five first-half drives, frustration boiled over on the sidelines.

Kelce loudly expressed his dissatisfaction by screaming at his coach while slightly bumping Reid off balance. After the game, Reid downplayed the magnitude of the confrontation, saying that Kelce was simply passionately inquiring if the coach could put the tight end in the game and declaring that he would score (which he did not, though he did lead all receivers with nine receptions for 93 yards).

Kelce later discussed his outburst on his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason (26:06).

I got a certain relationship with him. He's checked me a few times, and I just wanted to let him know that I wanted this thing and he can put it on me and I've got him. It came in a moment when we weren't playing very well, and I wasn't playing very well. And we had to get some s--- going.

Obviously, head coaches deserve the utmost respect, but certain relationships allow for outsized outbursts. Reid and Kelce have worked together since 2013, making them brothers in competition. And who hasn’t screamed at a brother, especially in the midst of one of the biggest moments of your career.

Travis Kelce's special relationship with Andy Reid

“Brothers don’t shake hands. Brothers gotta hug”

Jason, as real brothers always do, let Travis know he overcooked it, saying "let's be honest, the yelling in his face, too, is over the top. I think there's better ways to handle this, retrospectively." As the standup guy he is, Travis fully copped to taking it too far.

I did. I did. I can't get that fired up where I'm bumping coach (Reid) and it's getting him off-balance and stuff. When he stumbled, I was just like, 'Oh s---' in my head.

Like the understanding father figure he is, Reid quickly dismissed the heated interaction as nothing but a couple of passionate buddies trying to push each other:

He's emotional every game. I get it. Listen, I have five kids, so I get how that goes. The part I love is he loves to play the game, and he wants to help his team win. It's not a selfish thing -- that's not what it is, and I understand that. So, as much as he bumps into me, I get after him, and we understand that. He just caught me off balance.

Hinting at retirement?

What the future holds for Reid and Kelce

During the podcast, Travis also dropped a potential hint for the future of the Hall of Fame-bound tight end and coach duo:

I'm a passionate guy. I love Coach Reid. Coach Reid knows how much I love to play for him. How much I love to be a product of his coaching career. I'm not playing for anybody else but Big Red. If he calls it quits this year, I'm out there with him, man.

Reid’s just 65 years old and is showing no signs of slowing down. He currently sits fourth on the all-time win list at 284, including the playoffs.

If he averages 12 wins a season for the next five years, he’ll be knocking on the door of Don Shula’s all-time win record of 347. With Patrick Mahomes looking like a true contender for G.O.A.T QB status, that’s not at all unrealistic.

Kelce is 34 and already confirmed his plans to continue next season, saying after the game, “Hell yeah. I want that three-peat.”

Antonio Gates, the all-time TE touchdown leader at 116, played until he was 39. Kelce would have to really ball out for at least another four seasons for a chance to catch either Gates for touchdowns or Tony Gonzalez for the TE receiving yards record (15,127). Although, stranger things have happened.

