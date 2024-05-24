Highlights Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce disagree with Harrison Butker's controversial graduation speech but maintain he's a good teammate.

Kansas City Chiefs' kicker Harrison Butker has been the subject of controversy recently, following his recent graduation speech at Benedictine College.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes mostly sidestepped questions about Butker at the Chiefs OTAs this week, though he did acknowledge he didn't agree with everything Butker said, which included berating modern birth control methods, slamming left-leaning political ideologies, and "informing" women that their lives truly begin when taking on the "vocation of mother and wife".

Now, tight end Travis Kelce has joined the fray, commenting on the situation on his New Heights Podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce. Like his quarterback, Kelce was sure to note that Butker is an upstanding teammate, though he admitted that he does not agree with what the kicker said at Benedictine College:

"I've known him for seven-plus years. I cherish him as a teammate. I think Pat [Mahomes] said it best: he is every bit of a great person and a great teammate. [That being said] when it comes down to his views and what he said at Saint Benedict’s commencement speech, those are his. I can’t say I agree with the majority of it or just about any of it, outside of just him loving his family and his kids."

The Chiefs continue to deal with controversy after controversy this offseason, and Butker's comments are just the latest issue in a turbulent offseason. Regardless of where you fall on Butker's speech, it's easy to acknowledge that the Chiefs will have a hard time shutting out the outside noise in training camp.

Kelce is One of Few To Say He Disagrees

Most players and coaches have beat around the bush when discussing Butker

Head coach Andy Reid, like Mahomes, took questions at OTAs this week. Inevitably, he was faced with similar questions about Butker's speech and values, though he took a harder stance on defending his kicker than Mahomes did.

All Chiefs players will obviously be in a tough position when asked these kinds of questions, as factions from all sides of the political spectrum will have outstated opinions on the matter.

That doesn't make what Butker said right, but it must be kept in mind that these players have locker room rapport and chemistry to foster. Those demanding for teammates to denounce (or support) Butker in an effusive and public manner will more than likely be left wanting.

Kelce and Mahomes are the only Chiefs players to use the term "disagreement" when discussing the commencement speech, though both added plenty of caveats about Butker's character and family-first values. Whether founded in reality or a mere public relations fire hose, Kansas City's star players are clearly interested in trying to maintain order rather than invite even more controversy into the locker room.

Of course, that's just what the team is saying in public. Behind closed doors, it's possible that Butker's comments have created a chasm that can't be repaired (or, less favorably, he may have many people who support his outdated beliefs).

For their part, the league has steered clear of the discourse following their initial reaction. Jonathan Beane, the NFL's senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer, already made a statement last week reinforcing that the NFL does not share Butker's opinions:

“Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”

Of course, what the league says isn't necessarily the same as what the league does. Their actions, as well as the actions of NFL players and coaches, will speak far louder than any words they have to share about Butker's speech.

