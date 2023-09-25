Highlights Dating rumors between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been heating up, especially after Swift was spotted with Kelce's mom at a Chiefs game.

The rumors started when Kelce mentioned on a podcast that he wanted to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his number on it.

Swift was seen cheering on the Chiefs in Kelce's family suite, and she and Kelce were even seen leaving Arrowhead together, sparking more speculation about their relationship.

Dating rumors about star Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and billboard-topping musical artist Taylor Swift have been heating up in recent weeks, and after Swift was spotted with Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, at the Kansas City Chiefs Week 3 game at home against the Chicago Bears, the entire internet exploded.

Swift was seen alongside Kelce’s mother rooting on Kansas City with more a lot more passion than you might expect from a self-proclaimed Philadelphia Eagles fan. Are we witnessing the beginning of a love story? Perhaps, but either way the pop star's appearance at Arrowhead has a lot of heads turning.

When Did The Kelce-Swift Rumors Start?

Let’s go back to where this all started. Back in July, on Kelce and his brother Jason's New Heights podcast, Swift’s name came up. Kelce had attended one of her “Eras Tour” concerts and mentioned that he tried to meet up with her, but that he was told Swift doesn’t do that before or after her shows.

Kelce said, “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets handed out. I received a bunch of them, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

Jason then asked if Travis was referring to his jersey 87, his uniform number with the Chiefs, or his phone number. “You know which one,” Travis responded. Boom. That was the initial spark that ignited the rumors between the two. Travis later added, "She doesn’t meet anybody or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personally.”

Jason had a different idea on why Swift may not have wanted to see Travis. “She probably just hasn’t gotten over the Super Bowl yet,” he said. “She’s a big Eagles fan. Maybe she just made something up and didn’t want to talk to you.”

Taylor Swift Had The Time Of Her Life With Kelce's Mom At The Chiefs Game

Fast-forward to Week 3, and Swift was seen cheering Kelce on in his family's suite. On top of that, she was dressed in the red and white of the Chiefs, which means maybe she is over the Super Bowl after all. After weeks of speculation by NFL analysts as well as the “Swifties”, it seems everyone finally got their answer.

Not only was she passionately cheering on the Chiefs, Swift and Donna Kelce seemed to be hitting it off. A ton of talking, clapping, and laughter was captured between them in the family suite. The two seemed to be enjoying each other's company, which probably wasn't tough considering the Chiefs were in the midst of a 41-10 rout of the Bears.

If that wasn’t enough, Swift and Kelce were seen exiting Arrowhead together as well. A video of them shows the two walking together on their way out of the stadium, with the All-Pro tight end shooting the camera a sneaky and cheeky glance as they walked by. If they aren’t a couple, they must be very close friends.

Either way, in no scenario has this been a distraction to Kelce. He led the team in receiving with 69 yards on seven catches, including a touchdown after which Swift was seen going berserk in the suite. Maybe she'll turn out to be a good luck charm for Kelce and the Chiefs.

