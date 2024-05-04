Highlights The Kansas City Chiefs selected TCU tight end Jared Wiley in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Wiley has a similar background to current Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The Chiefs added talent to an already-stacked tight end room with Kelce and Noah Gray.

Even in the days leading up to his name being called in the 2024 NFL Draft, TCU tight end Jared Wiley was still putting in work. Little did he know he was doing it alongside his future teammates.

Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce said on the New Heights podcast on May 1 that he was working out in the Dallas area with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and several other teammates in the days before Wiley was selected in the fourth round (No. 131 overall) on April 27.

It was good seeing (teammates), and on top of that, it was good seeing some of the young guys. Justin Watson was out there, running around, getting some good work in. Then, on top of that, our newest draft pick was out there. He was undrafted at this point when I met him and was running around with him. But we ended up picking him in the fourth round, Jared Wiley out of TCU. He was down there. That is a big dude out there, galloping around. . . He was down there having some fun and looking good.

Wiley is, indeed, a big dude. He checked in at 6'6" and 249 pounds at the NFL combine and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.62 seconds.

Kelce is 6'5" and 255 pounds and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.61 seconds at the NFL combine in 2013 — the year the Chiefs drafted him in the third round (No. 63 overall).

Travis Kelce All-Time TE Ranks Category Kelce Rank Receptions 907 4th Receiving Yards 11,328 4th Receiving TD 74 T-5th 1st Downs 597 4th 1,000-Yard Seasons 7 1st 100-Yard Games 37 1st Playoff Receptions 165 1st Playoff Receiving Yards 1,903 1st Playoff TD 19 1st

Headed into his 12th season, Kelce is already considered one of the greatest NFL tight ends of all time and received a new, two-year, $34.5 million contract on May 1 that makes him the highest-paid player at his position in NFL history.

Already a three-time Super Bowl champion, Kelce and the Chiefs will try to make NFL history in 2024 by becoming the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

Wiley could have a big hand in making that happen, and be a big part of the Chiefs' plans beyond that.

Numerous Similarities Between Travis Kelce, Jared Wiley Before NFL Careers

Both Kansas City Chiefs tight ends were quarterbacks who swapped positions in college

Wiley was a quarterback at Temple (Texas) High School and became a tight end in college — first at Texas then at TCU for his final two college seasons. Kelce was a quarterback at Cleveland Heights (Ohio) High School before converting to tight end at Cincinnati.

Wiley and Kelce's stats their final college seasons are also eerily similar. In 13 games at Cincinnati in 2012, Kelce had 54 receptions for 722 yards and 8 touchdowns. In 12 games at TCU in 2023, Wiley had 57 receptions for 520 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Chiefs' regional scout Jason Lamb spoke glowingly of Wiley after the pick (via Sports Illustrated:)

Because he’s a bigger guy, you expect him maybe to just be more of a blocker. But once you see him getting open, making catches and being able to make plays after the catch in the open field, that’s something you kind of get excited about for sure.

Chiefs Already Have Depth in Tight End Room

Backup tight end Noah Gray was a crucial part of Super Bowl-winning team in 2023

The path to Wiley eventually becoming Kansas City's TE1 seems pretty clear — even if it might be 3–4 years away.

Wiley might not even be able to step in and become the Chiefs' TE2 right off the bat.

Kelce, who will turn 35 years old in October, is still playing at a high level but is in the twilight of his career. The Chiefs drafted tight end Noah Gray in the fifth round in 2021 and he's been a steady presence in the lineup the last three seasons. The two-time Super Bowl champion has played in all 17 games the last two seasons, including eight starts, and has 56 receptions for 604 yards and 2 touchdowns in that stretch.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jared Wiley, Kansas City’s fourth-round tight end, led all FBS tight ends in touchdown receptions (8) in 2023.

That being said, Wiley is going to get every chance to succeed moving forward — just like Kelce did.

