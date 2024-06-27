Highlights Travis Kelce praises George Kittle as the best part of the 49ers offense.

Kittle had just 90 targets, ranking 9th at the position, but posted the most receiving yards of all tight ends.

Despite his strong production, Kittle may be underutilized in the 49ers' offense.

In an offense that features stars like Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and Brandon Aiyuk, it can be hard to determine who the best member is of the San Francisco 49ers offense.

However, Kansas City Chiefs star, Travis Kelce, who has fostered a friendship with Kittle over the years, shared on the Bussin with the Boys podcast that he feels the unit is at its best when it runs through their tight end:

I wish he would have had more opportunities to make plays though... I think the [Kyle] Shanahan offense can get kind of tied up in, I mean it's Christian McCaffrey right now. It goes through him. They've got [expletive] talent all over the [expletive] field on the offensive side. I think that offense runs best when it's going through 85.

Kittle had quite the season for San Francisco, tallying 65 catches for 1,020 yards and six touchdowns. His yardage total was the most among tight ends, beating out second place Kelce by 36 yards.

Is Kittle Underutilized?

The tight end routinely makes things happen when targeted

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

As the position leader in receiving yards, the notion that Kittle needs the ball more may be scoffed at. However, the tight end had just 90 targets, which ranked ninth at the position. The 30-year-old is great at making things happen when thrown at, but with a 19.1% target share, maybe the offense could work to get him more opportunities.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Of qualified tight ends (min. 200 routes ran) George Kittle had the highest yards per route ran with 15.5 per PFF. Isaiah Likely was second with 13.6.

While the season totals are fine, there are games where the tight end's impact could be questioned. In the team's Super Bowl 58 defeat, Kittle had just four targetsm which he turned into two catches for as many yards.

The Chiefs defense certainly prepared to limit the five-time Pro Bowler. But there are legitimate questions as to how one of greatest offensive minds, in Kyle Shanahan, couldn't find ways to scheme open opportunities for the seven-year veteran.

With a weapons room that features plenty of star power, it's to be expected that each piece won't be able to produce in every game. But with Brock Purdy under pressure on 20 out of 41 pass attempts in that Super Bowl, there should have been more looks to his safety blanket over the middle.

Source: Jose Luis Sanchez III

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference unless otherwise stated.