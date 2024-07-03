Highlights Travis Kelce turned down a chance to be on Netflix's new 'Receiver' Series, preferring to focus on football and his podcast.

The 'Receiver' Series, following NFL players' lives, will debut on July 10, 2024, after the success of the 'Quarterback' series.

Kelce recently signed a two-year, $32.3 million extension, making him the highest-paid tight end in NFL history.

Travis Kelce has a long list of accolades, including three Super Bowl Rings, nine Pro Bowl nods, and seven First- or Second-Team All-Pro honors.

His exploits on the gridiron aren't the only reason he's become such a popular figure in the mainstream media, though. He recently formed a power couple with arguably the most famous woman in the world, and he hosted Saturday Night Live and appeared on the Amazon Prime reality series Catching Kelce.

The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end also hosts a New Heights Podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce. With all of those off-field ventures under his belt, one would think that the younger Kelce brother is always looking for more fun side quests to complete in his spare time.

However, in a new episode of Bussin' With The Boys, Kelce admitted he turned down a chance to be on Netflix's new 'Receiver' Series:

"After [Patrick Mahomes] did [Quarterback], I did get asked about it. I just, I don't know. I'd rather just play ball, man. I'm already doing enough with the podcast and everything. I'm way over the reality s--t, dude. I'm out on that s--t."

Last year, Netflix premiered a new series, Quarterback, which followed Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota throughout the 2022-2023 NFL season.

The series was a hit, which led to its renewal for Season 2. However, the production team struggled to convince other signal callers to sign on for the all-access nature of the show, and thus they had to pivot to another position: wide receiver (and tight end).

Even though Kelce won't appear on the show, the cast is loaded with premier talent from across the NFL landscape, including Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

'Receiver' Series To Debut This Summer

Kelce will remain focused on helping Chiefs complete first three-peat of Super Bowl era

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Last month, Netflix released the first-look trailer for 'Receiver', which promises to give "unprecedented access" into the lives of generational NFL superstars to fans.

Along with the trailer, Netflix formally announced that the series will release on July 10, 2024, exclusively on their streaming platform. They also confirmed that the series will run for eight episodes, each tallying roughly 45 minutes in length.

Receiver certainly has a lot to live up to, as Quarterback ranked third among original streaming shows and fifth among all titles during its opening week, with 3.3 million views and 21.4 million hours viewed, according to Nielsen.

Kelce's decision to not participate on the show may come as a surprise initially, but he saw firsthand how much privacy Mahomes had to give up while the quarterback was on the original season of the show. It sounds like he preferred to keep his focus on the football field, especially now that the Chiefs will attempt to become the first team in history to accomplish a three-peat during the Super Bowl era.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In the Super Bowl era, no team has ever won three consecutive Super Bowls. In fact, no team that has won back-to-back Super Bowls has ever even made it back to the Big Game the following year.

The Chiefs and Kelce recently agreed to a two-year, roughly $32.3 million extension ($17 million guaranteed) that will make the 34-year-old the highest paid tight end in NFL history. Although Kelce's 2023 numbers took a slight dip compared to his career averages -- 984 yards and five touchdowns -- he was still a wholly dominant force on the field, which he proved during last year's record-setting playoff run.

Though he is one of the most popular figures in the sport, Kelce remains committed to the Chiefs and their pursuit of the ultimate goal. Others looking to persuade Kelce into entrepreneurial or other endeavors may find it difficult to pull him from the game he loves and dominates.

Just ask Adam Sandler.

Source: Bussin' With The Boys

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.