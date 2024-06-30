Highlights Travis Kelce is considered one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history.

He expressed his desire to play for an NFL team overseas, possibly in London

Kelce believes the league could expand internationally within ten years.

Over the course of his career, Kansas City Chiefs star, Travis Kelce, has earned himself the right to be considered the greatest tight end to ever play the game.

The Chiefs star cemented himself as the best tight end in the league after the team drafted Patrick Mahomes back in the 2017 NFL Draft. Mahomes and Kelce have developed chemistry in the passing game that is unlike any QB-TE duo we have ever seen.

Chiefs head coach, Andy Reid, continues to find new ways to scheme up big play opportunities for both Mahomes and Kelce through the air. Kelce has had an unbelievable career up to this point in time, and has suffered through a great deal of wear in tear due to his heavy target share.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Kansas City Chiefs will be heading into the 2024 season coming off of back to back Super Bowl Titles, being the first team to accomplish this since the New England Patriots did it back in 2003-04.

However, he isn't worried about his older age limiting his production future, recently stating that he wants to continue playing "until the wheels fall off" . Kelce recently went on his podcast and spoke about the idea of playing for an NFL team overseas.

Kelce Expressed His Desire to Play in London

The 34-year-old tight end wouldn't mind moving across the pond to play for a new franchise

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is willing to do anything it takes to expand the growth of the league and generate more revenue each year, even if it means moving a franchise across the pond to London.

On a recent episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, Travis spoke about his desire to play for an NFL team overseas.

I’m waiting for that team (London) to play for another team other than the Chiefs. That’s the only situation is if I get to play abroad.

The Kelce brothers also discussed the timeline regarding the league expanding internationally.

Less than ten years. I don’t know for a fact if it’s London.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have constantly been at the center of the rumor mill regarding a franchise that would be willing to relocate to London. However, that idea is no longer in the cards, as the team announced that the Jacksonville City Council has agreed to $1.4 billion renovations to EverBank Stadium.

It is unknown what team that league office would even consider moving to London at this point in time. As the NFL continues to add more international games to the schedule, league expansion overseas is a situation worth keeping an eye on in the future.

