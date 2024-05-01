Highlights Travis Kelce is now the highest-paid tight end in NFL history.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce didn't necessarily have to be the highest-paid tight end in NFL history to play this year.

He is now, though, and he loves it, but it's clear he was going to be on the field this season no matter what he was being paid.

Kelce said as much when talking with his older brother, recently retired NFL center and future Hall of Famer Jason Kelce, on their New Heights podcast on May 1 following news that the three-time Super Bowl champion had signed a new two-year, $34.25 million contract extension (via New Heights):

I'm not a guy that sits out. I'm not a guy that holds out. I'm a guy that loves coming into the building, and the Chiefs know that. So, for them to want to get this done for me knowing how much blood, sweat and tears that I put into this thing, I'm extremely grateful.

Kelce was drafted by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. In 11 seasons, Kelce has been a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and seven-time NFL All-Pro. He also holds NFL records for career postseason receptions (165), most playoff games with at least 100 receiving yards (eight), and most seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards by a tight end (seven).

Kelce will have accumulated approximately $90 million in career NFL earnings after the 2024 season.

Kelce Has Shot at Becoming GOAT Among NFL Tight Ends

Chiefs will try to make NFL history with third consecutive Super Bowl win in 2024

Kelce's new extension is only for two years, running through 2025, but its total value of $34.25 million still ranks 11th among TEs. His $17.125 annual average value is not only the largest among the league's current crop of tight ends, but for any tight end in NFL history. His $17 million in guaranteed money also ranks him 12th among his positional peers.

There are only a few tight ends in NFL history with careers comparable to Kelce, who is already a lock to one day be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Kelce All-Time TE Ranks Category Kelce Rank Receptions 907 4th Receiving Yards 11,328 4th Receiving TD 74 T-5th 1st Downs 597 4th 1,000-Yard Seasons 7 1st 100-Yard Games 37 1st Playoff Receptions 165 1st Playoff Receiving Yards 1,903 1st Playoff TD 19 1st

With one or two more Super Bowls, he could also end the debate about who is the greatest tight end of all time. While former Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons tight end Tony Gonzalez's career receiving yards record for tight ends (15,127 yards) is likely out of reach, there's a good chance Kelce could pass Jason Witten (13,046 yards) for the No. 2 spot on that list.

Antonio Gates is another guy who deserves honorable mention (and a spot in the Hall of Fame) for his dominance in the red zone, as his 116 TDs are an all-time NFL record for tight ends.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2023, Travis Kelce became the 11th NFL player to have hosted Saturday Night Live following Alex Karras, Frank Tarkenton, O.J. Simpson, Joe Montana, Walter Payton, Deion Sanders, Petyon Manning, Eli Manning, Tom Brady and J.J. Watt.

Even with all of those great names, it's former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, a four-time Super Bowl champion and four-time First-Team All-Pro, who holds the top spot for many—but maybe not for long.

With his off-field life taking off, Kelce is just happy to be recognized and appreciated by his team; he's not thinking about legacy questions just yet:

I'm going to love the next two years playing here in Kansas City. And we'll see what happens after that.

At 34 years old and with a superstar girlfriend and massive crossover potential in the public eye (he's set to host a new game show this year as well), it would be hard to blame him if he hung 'em up once this new extension runs its course following the 2025 campaign.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.