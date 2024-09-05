Key Takeaways Travis Kelce will move into solo fifth in career receiving touchdowns by tight ends with his first TD catch of the 2024 NFL season.

Kelce has the same number of TD receptions as Dallas Cowboys legend Jason Witten despite playing in far fewer games.

Kelce should pass Antonio Gates in career receptions and receiving yards by a tight end during the '24 campaign.

Through the first 11 seasons of his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs , tight end Travis Kelce has racked up quite the list of accomplishments.

He's a three-time Super Bowl champion, a nine-time Pro Bowler, a four-time First-Team All-Pro, and owns the NFL records for the most consecutive and overall seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards by a tight end with seven.

As far as simple stats are concerned, the Cincinnati alum has amassed 907 receptions for 11,328 yards, both of which are good for fourth all-time among tight ends. And while we'll touch on those two categories a little later, it's his 74 career receiving touchdowns that we'll focus on to start.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Travis Kelce will move into solo fifth among tight ends with the most receiving touchdowns with his first TD catch of the 2024 season.

You see, with his very first touchdown catch of the 2024 season, Kelce will separate himself from Dallas Cowboys legend Jason Witten, who recorded the same 74 touchdown catches during his 17-year career, the last two of which came during his lone season with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. So, with that first TD catch of the new campaign, Kelce will sit in solo fifth among tight ends with the most receiving touchdowns.

Travis Kelce Can Jump Up Several Lists Throughout the 2024 NFL Season

Kelce should catch Antonio Gates in career receptions and receiving yards in 2024

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Overall, Kelce already has more career regular-season TDs than Witten.

Every single one of Witten's 74 career scores came through the air. Kelce, however, has three additional TDs on his overall stat sheet. He recorded a rushing score in both 2019 and 2021, and, in 2014, he picked up a fumble and ran it into the end zone.

So, overall, he has 77 career TDs. But when it comes to receiving touchdowns, he's tied with Witten at 74. What makes Kelce's total more impressive, though, is that his 74 have come in 159 career regular-season contests. Witten, on the other hand, appeared in 271 regular-season games between the Cowboys and Raiders. So there's that.

And if Kelce can reach 15 receiving touchdowns for the year, which would be a career-best (it's currently 12), he'll tie Jimmy Graham in fourth place.

As for the other two numbers mentioned above, those being Kelce's 907 receptions for 11,328 yards, the soon-to-be 35-year-old should easily make his way into third place on both lists as the 2024 campaign rolls along.

Longtime San Diego/ Los Angeles Chargers tight end Antonio Gates currently sits in the No. 3 slot on both, having recorded 955 receptions for 11,841 yards during his 16-year career. Simple math tells us that Kelce needs just 49 catches and 514 yards to surpass Gates, which shouldn't be much of an issue (barring injury, of course), as he's averaged 90.7 receptions and 1,132.8 yards per season.

No, we're not counting his rookie year in 2013, as he played just one snap on special teams before sitting out the rest of the year with a knee injury.

So, as the Chiefs attempt to make history by becoming the first team to win the Super Bowl three years in a row, Travis Kelce will continue to make plenty of history of his own.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.