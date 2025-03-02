Travis Scott seemingly got a little carried away during his appearance at Saturday night's WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The platinum-selling rapper accompanied The Rock to the ring to address Cody Rhodes and John Cena after the latter's victory in the main event.

Cena defeated CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest and Logan Paul to book his place in the headline match at WrestleMania 41, where he will challenge WWE Champion Rhodes. However, what seemed like it was going to be a battle of two of the most iconic characters in WWE history took a dark twist once Cody Rhodes refused to join forces with The Rock.

'The American Nightmare' had been due to give 'The Final Boss' an answer on whether he would team up with the Hollywood star as his personally-endorsed champion. When that answer came, it was emphatic as Cody bellowed: "Rock, go f*** yourself!"

Travis Scott Leaves Cody Rhodes With Massive Bruise at WWE Elimination Chamber

Rhodes took a huge blow from the rapper

The Rock and Scott would leave the ring with a new ally, though, as Cena blasted Rhodes with a low blow at the instruction of 'The Great One'. After Cena's heel turn was complete, Cody was left writhing on the mat in agony. However, worse was to come for the champion.

Ringside footage of the aftermath captured the moment that Scott decided to slap the grounded Rhodes in the face - and it was seriously brutal. Check out the footage below:

Fans on social media couldn't get over the force that Scott struck Rhodes with. One comment declared: "Nobody told Travis Scott that wrestling isn’t real". A second speculated: "Damn bro. I know that left a handprint!"

"He slapped the soul out of him," read another - a reference to The Rock's insistence before the show that he wanted to take Cody's soul - while a final post pointed out: "Someone needs to tell him he can't do that!"

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Full Results Women's Elimination Chamber match Bianca Belair defeated Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Roxanne Perez and Naomi Tag team match Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus defeated Nia Jax and Candice LeRae Unsanctioned match Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn Men's Elimination Chamber match John Cena defeated CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Damian Priest and Seth Rollins

Rhodes clearly felt the full force of Scott's blow, as the champion was sporting a purple bruise on his face after the attack. However, despite the rapper getting carried away in the moment, he is expected to be a part of a group that includes The Rock and Cena moving forward.