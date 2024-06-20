Highlights Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker is ready to earn a big payday like teammates Trevor Lawrence and Josh Allen.

After taking some time to adapt to the NFL, Walker used lessons learned from watching Lawrence and Allen to have a great end to the 2023 season.

The Jags may need Walker to avoid a troubling start and put their disappointing finish last year behind them.

New Jacksonville Jaguars' defensive tackle Arik Armstead made waves recently by saying he believed one of his fellow defenders could, in time, become the best edge defender in the NFL. That's because he wasn't talking about Josh Allen, but 23-year-old Travon Walker.

Back in 2022, the Jaguars selected Walker No. 1 overall instead of Aidan Hutchinson -- the Detroit Lions happily scooped up the Michigan product with the next pick -- because they believed he, despite being a more raw prospect, had higher upside. As expected, Hutchinson was the better immediate producer, but Walker closed the gap in year two. And ahead of his third season, he's drawing motivation from a new source.

During a recent appearance on NFL Network's The Insiders, Walker pointed to recent extensions for the aforementioned Allen and franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence as another reason for him to keep fine-tuning his game in an attempt to live up to Armstead's hefty projection.

It's definitely fuel to the fire for me... I mean, who wouldn't want to follow in those footsteps to be in that position one day?

Last season, Walker reached double-digit sacks for the first time. He notched just five QB takedowns in Weeks 1-14, but posted that same total in the campaign's final four games while snagging at least one in each of those contests.

Related Jarvis Landry Calls Jaguars Rookie 'Elite' After Minicamp Performance Jarvis Landry is looking to get back in the league and recently took part in a Jaguars mini-camp. He left particularly impressed by a rookie WR.

Walker Attributes His Improvement To Lawrence And Allen

He got better by watching them, and now wants to help others in the same way

Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

"If it ain't broke, don't fix it." Whether you consider it a saying or a mantra, Walker is utilizing the methodology in his work. He credited the way Lawrence and Allen go about their business each day as a big factor in his end-of-season success, and hopes to share their path as a tone-setter in that respect as he steps into his own leadership role.

They show you a lot... inside the building, on the field and off the field, just from them being one of the first people in [to] being one of the last people [out]... [they show what] you probably won't get from a game unless you put in that extra (time). I have guys counting on me... guys looking up to me, to go out there and handle my business. So obviously, this offseason, I've been trying to get better.

Walker mentioned being "a lot more comfortable in the scheme" as a reason for his hot final month, saying football is "[now] more of a mental game [than phyiscal]" for him. New defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen runs a different system than former coordinator Mike Caldwell, but believes it will help the Jags be a more complete unit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Despite getting a combined 27.5 sacks from Allen and Walker, Jacksonville finished with the eighth-fewest sacks in the league (40) last season.

I definitely can say the defense is headed in a great direction... it lets a lot of the guys up front and within the box just play a lot more free, not a lot of thinking.

As the offense implements new playmakers at wide receiver and the defense adjusts to Nielsen's presence, Jacksonville could come out of the gate a bit slow. They face four of the AFC's 2023 playoff teams to open the season, and are the visiting team against three of them. Walker making another leap may be necessary for them to emerge from that stretch in a solid position to make a postseason push after last year's disappointing end.

Source: NFL Network

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.