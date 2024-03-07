Highlights Rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis excelled on both ends of the floor and was a difference-maker against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Jackson-Davis had some terrific defensive plays against Giannis Antetokounmpo and frustrated The Greek Freak in the second half.

Unlike No. 2 pick James Wiseman, Jackson-Davis has seamlessly integrated himself into the Warriors' system.

Back in 2020, the Golden State Warriors planned to inject the size that the team was missing over the years when they drafted James Wiseman with the No. 2 overall pick. The Warriors envisioned Wiseman to be a force on both ends of the floor as an athletic lob threat and finisher on offense and a rim protector on defense.

Unfortunately, Wiseman didn't quite pan out, as Golden State eventually traded him midway through his third season with the franchise. But the Warriors eventually found that lob threat/rim protector archetype in the form of rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In the 10 games that Trayce Jackson-Davis has played at least 20 minutes, he is shooting 70.7 percent from the floor.

Taken 57th overall by the Warriors in the 2023 NBA Draft, Jackson-Davis had perhaps the best game of his young career on Wednesday night against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. The 24-year-old rookie was absolutely electric in this one as he was the difference maker in Golden State's 125-90 drubbing of the Bucks, whose undefeated 6-0 run after the All-Star break came to an end.

A plus-20 in his 19 minutes on the floor, Jackson-Davis made a massive impact on the game both offensively and defensively. TJD finished his night with 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting, to go along with six rebounds and four blocks, three of which came against Antetokounmpo.

Trayce Jackson-Davis vs. Bucks Category Stat Points 15 Rebounds 6 Blocks 4 FG 7-8 +/- +20

His terrific plays against Antetokounmpo were able to bring back the energy from the Chase Center crowd, which was beginning to quiet down as Milwaukee cut what was a 20-point halftime lead down to six midway through the third quarter. The scene of blowing a huge lead had become all too familiar for Dub Nation. That was until Jackson-Davis entered at the 5:33 mark of the third period and became the main catalyst in helping the Warriors stymie the Bucks' second-half surge.

Jackson-Davis Stuffed Antetokounmpo Thrice

The rookie frustrated The Greek Freak

Trayce Jackson-Davis made multiple impressive defensive plays against no less than Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak is one of the best basketball players in the world, but the rookie, for this night at least, had him in hell defensively. Perhaps his most impressive sequence came during the third quarter when he denied Antetokounmpo at the rim twice and then finished on the other end with an alley-oop dunk off a Stephen Curry lob.

Then, not even two minutes later, the former Indiana Hoosiers standout swatted another layup attempt from Antetokounmpo and once again brought the hammer down on the other thanks to a pinpoint dime from Chris Paul.

Jackson-Davis' run of excellence continued. Antetokounmpo tried to go at Jackson-Davis once again. But once again, the rookie did not back down. He kept in step and slid his feet against a barging Greek Freak to force the turnover and further frustrate the two-time MVP.

Jackson-Davis Brings Everything the Warriors Wanted from Wiseman

TJD has integrated himself seamlessly in Steve Kerr's system

When the Warriors took Wiseman second overall, they imagined the 7-foot freak athlete to provide the vertical spacing that would complement Curry's gravity-pulling effect on opposing defenses.

Golden State's to-do list for Wiseman was rather simple: set picks, be a roller and a lob threat at the rim on offense, rebound, and protect the paint on defense. Unfortunately, he just wasn't able to catch on and was removed from the regular rotation in his second full season at Golden State.

Enter Trayce Jackson-Davis, who is everything the Warriors wanted James Wiseman to be. Jackson-Davis has understood his assignment to a T. His bounciness makes him a terrific finisher at the rim, where he has converted 74.4 percent within the restricted area. He also knows when to roll and cut.

This is an underrated aspect of playing as a big man because by doing so, Jackson-Davis makes himself available for these easy opportunities at the basket. Not only does he create these chances for himself, but his teammates also benefit from the space they get when he attracts defenses inside the paint.

Trayce Jackson-Davis Shooting Stats Shot type FG-FGA EFG% Cutting Layup Shot 22-36 61.1% Cutting Dunk Shot 28-32 87.5% Tip Dunk Shot 11-23 47.8% Layup Shot 8-17 47.1% Putback Layup Shot 9-15 60.0% Alley-Oop Dunk Shot 14-14 100.0%

Defensively, Jackson-Davis has given them an athletic rim protector, who can also move his feet. That was on full display in the sequence above, where he was able to keep in step with Antetokounmpo, before rejecting him at the rim two times.

Perhaps the biggest reason why Jackson-Davis has found success in the Warriors' system over Wiseman is his experience. TJD spent four seasons at Indiana before entering the NBA, while Wiseman had just three college games under his belt. Four years of college basketball can do a lot, and it's clear just how his full stint in college has made him an NBA-ready player right from his rookie campaign.

Jackson-Davis Has Earned a Bigger Role With The Warriors

More minutes coming up for the rookie

Golden State has long been implored to add more size to its roster. But all of a sudden, the Warriors are facing a dilemma with the flurry of big-man options they have. Draymond Green has become the full-time starting center, while veterans Kevon Looney and Dario Saric have been reliable options off the bench. And now Jackson-Davis has entered the mix.

Jackson-Davis' terrific performance against a top Eastern Conference contender like the Bucks has only made Steve Kerr's life tougher. The youngster has had a rather inconsistent role throughout the season. But he has now forced himself into the rotation and Kerr seems committed to ramp up his minutes to prepare him for a potential postseason run.

“We gotta give Trayce more minutes to get him ready for the playoffs because he needs reps. He needs more time. As you can see what he did tonight, he has an ability to finish and to block shots. It gives us a different look. So, we decided to ramp up his minutes.” - Steve Kerr on TJD's role moving forward.

As he mentioned, Kerr will likely still employ the rookie based on matchups. But it would not be far-fetched to think that Jackson-Davis will make the same kind of noise in the playoffs the same way he did against Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on Wednesday night.

Video courtesy of NBA.com