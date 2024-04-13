Highlights Tre Jones has shone as the San Antonio Spurs starting point guard, elevating the team's offensive rating with his facilitating skills.

Jones's future as a starter isn't guaranteed amidst the upcoming strong draft and free-agent options at the point guard position.

Despite Jones's impressive play, his starting role may be threatened, depending on the Spurs' draft pick and free-agent acquisitions.

The San Antonio Spurs might have one of the worst records in the NBA, but this has been a monumentally important season for them. They began the league year by procuring the number one overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. When the lottery fell in the Spurs' favor, there was no mystery behind what they'd do with the foremost selection, as the entire world knew San Antonio would spend it on French prospect, Victor Wembanyama.

Even in a class loaded with superstar potential, Wembanyama was the undisputed top prospect. As soon as they drew the first pick, the Spurs knew that their 2023-24 season would be dedicated to their new franchise cornerstone. Wembanyama's development became San Antonio's chief priority.

San Antonio already had a small collection of promising prospects when they added the future Rookie of the Year. This year, rather than just focusing on their individual growth as players, the other young Spurs were viewed under a microscope, their games dissected to see if they were ideal running mates alongside Wembanyama.

The sledding was tough for some of the young guns. The Spurs proved to be much better with Wembanyama manning the middle rather than sharing the frontcourt alongside center Zach Collins. The experiment with Jeremy Sochan acting as a jumbo point guard failed miserably. But, some players thrived next to Wembanyama, and the Spurs may have found their starting point guard of the future in Tre Jones.

Jones Has Impressed as the Spurs Starting Point Guard

2023-24 stats: 10.0 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 6.2 APG, 50.7 FG%, 34.1 3FG%

Coming out of Duke University, Jones was a better college prospect than an NBA one. His pass-first game, subpar athleticism, poor outside shooting, and limited stature kept him from the top of draft boards. Ultimately, the San Antonio Spurs were able to acquire his talents with the 41st overall pick in 2020.

As a second-round selection, Jones was regarded as a project, although one with a high floor due to his high basketball IQ, blue-chip talent, and familial ties with his older brother Tyus Jones, who had proven to be one of the best backup floor generals in the league. The Spurs were likely hoping that Tre would replicate what Tyus had brought to the table for the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies: a steady hand to run the offense off of the bench, solid point-of-attack defense, and enough talent to fill in as a starter when called upon.

Through his first couple of seasons, Tre Jones flashed some potential — particularly as a passer and defender — but didn't inspire much confidence in his prospects as a long-time NBA rotation player. In 2022, though, things changed for him. Gone were Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, and Joshua Primo, leaving a gaping hole in the Spurs' backcourt.

As a result, Jones went from averaging 16 minutes per game with 11 starts in 2021-22 to playing nearly 30 minutes a night with 65 starts in 2022-23. He filled in admirably for San Antonio but wasn't impressive enough to lock up his status as a future piece of the team's core.

So, despite the Spurs' lack of ballhandlers, Jones came off of the bench for his first 29 games of the 2022-23 season. At that time, San Antonio struggled heavily, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Wembanyama's talent was obvious, but the Spurs' lack of playmaking made it difficult for him to score the way many expected him to.

Then, Head Coach Gregg Popovich made the switch, inserting Jones into the starting lineup. In their first 33 games of the season — with Jones as a reserve — the Spurs had an offensive rating of 108.3. Since Jones became a starter, that number's climbed to 112.1.

Tre Jones stats as a starter 2023-24 Games Played 47 PPG 11.3 APG 7.0 RPG 4.3 FG% 53.1% 3FG% 39.8%

Victor Wembanyama averaged 18.9 points per game on 44 percent shooting and 29 percent from deep before Jones joined the starting lineup. Since Jones became a starter alongside him, Wembayama's put up 23.2 points a night while shooting 48 percent from the field and 34 percent from beyond the arc.

Some of that has been Wembayama's natural adjustment to NBA game speed and defenses, but a lot of it has to do with Jones's ability to facilitate for him. The Spurs have been markedly better on offense with Jones on the court. San Antonio has a 113.1 offensive rating with him in the game, and just a 106.6 mark when he's on the bench.

Tre Jones's Starting Job Isn't Guaranteed Yet

The Spurs are currently tied with the Trail Blazers for the fourth-best draft lottery odds.

Despite his impressive play and undeniable impact, Tre Jones is far from a perfect player. At just 6'1, he's undersized in today's NBA, as the league continues to trend toward bigger point guards. He's a career 30 percent 3-point shooter, which certainly isn't ideal. While he's improved his outside shot this season, he's far from a sniper at just 34 percent on 2.4 attempts per game.

Jones could potentially lose his starting job this summer, not because of his shortcomings, but simply due to circumstance. The Spurs are slated to land a top draft pick again, and this year's class is weak on star power but overflowing with solid guard play. Three of the top six players in Give Me Sport's 2024 NBA Mock Draft are guards: Nikola Topic, Stephon Castle, and Rob Dillingham. Other ballhandlers, like Reed Sheppard and Isaiah Collier, could find themselves on the Spurs' radar as well.

2024 top free agent point guards Player Free Agent Type James Harden UFA Lonzo Ball Team Option ($21.4M) D'Angelo Russell UFA Markelle Fultz UFA Tyus Jones UFA Talen Horton-Tucker UFA Russell Westbrook Player Option ($4M) Tyrese Maxey RFA Immanuel Quickley RFA De'Anthony Melton UFA

San Antonio is also expected to have a healthy sum of cap space to work with in free agency. They're projected to have over $34 million to play with. There's a chance they could use some of that money on one of the point guards available such as D'Angelo Russell or Immanuel Quickley.

Tre Jones has done all he can this season to earn the role as the Spurs' point guard of the future. San Antonio could go in another direction this summer, but it won't be due to Jones's shortcomings.