The entire 2023-24 season has been a bit disjointed for the Charlotte Hornets. Outside the emergence of the second overall pick, Brandon Miller, Charlotte has struggled to find bright spots in the midst of another lost campaign.

All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball, who inked a max contract this past offseason, was limited to just 22 games played after a long-term ankle injury that has kept him on the sidelines since Jan. 26th. Following such an injury to their franchise player, Charlotte decided to push toward a full rebuild at the February trade deadline.

They offloaded veterans Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward in two separate deals. Hayward's return yielded a couple of seldom-used, yet promising backcourt talents in rookie Vasilije Micić and third-year guard Tre Mann. Since arriving via the Oklahoma City Thunder, both players have made an immediate impact in Coach Steve Clifford's starting lineup.

Mann, in particular, has really taken advantage of his newfound opportunity. An athletic combo guard with a knack for scoring and distributing, he could be a real keeper for the Hornets.

Tre Mann's NBA Journey

Selected 18th Overall By OKC in 2021

It was just a matter of time before Tre Mann broke out in the NBA. A talented, third-year player who played his college ball at Florida, Mann's had an interesting journey in the league thus far.

Drafted 18th overall by the Thunder in 2021, Mann had a very productive rookie season: he averaged over 10 points per game in 60 appearances (26 of them came as a starter). A creative scoring prospect who alternates between point guard and shooting guard, Mann immediately displayed his creative ball-handling, standout athleticism, and savvy scoring acumen. With OKC still on the rise, at the time, some believed he was etched in as a future impact player for the Thunder soon thereafter.

The next draft, however, OKC took a swing on two talented, but unheralded wings in the lottery: Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams. Giddey and Williams assimilated quickly under Coach Daigeneault and performed at a level that forced their coach to insert them both in the starting five, a position neither one has relinquished. With breakout star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the focal point in the backcourt, Mann was the odd man out and eventually fell out of the rotation as a sophomore. It was clear Mann was talented, but there was no longer a clear path for development given Oklahoma City's success.

Tre Mann's Career Stats Season MPG PPG APG FG% 2021-22 22.8 10.4 1.5 .393 2022-23 17.7 7.7 1.8 .393 2023-24 (w/ Charlotte) 31.1 11.9 5.1 .453

A few months after OKC's 2022-23 season ended, Mann dominated at the Las Vegas Summer League, reminding his team of his potential. Once again, though, Mann struggled to find playing time as OKC vaulted from a playoff team to a contender overnight. Sensing a need for a better fit, both Mann and the Thunder amicably agreed to part ways at the trade deadline. With OKC seeking veteran help for their upcoming playoff run and Mann looking for an opportunity to play, a deal with the Hornets materialized.

Mann Has Been a Fixture in Coach Clifford's Starting Five Since His Arrival

Played just 13 games with OKC prior to the trade

In terms of personal development, Mann landed in Charlotte at the ideal time. With Ball on the mend for the rest of the year, there was a clear hole at both guard spots. His former OKC teammate, Micić, took over at point guard, while Mann slotted in right next to him in the backcourt.

Suddenly, Mann found himself playing over 30 minutes a night after barely seeing any action the entire season until that point. Hornets brass empowered Mann and he delivered accordingly. Through 19 games with the team (all starts), Mann is averaging 11.9 points, 5.1 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals on 45 percent shooting from the field. He easily replaced some of the production left over from Rozier's departure and Ball's absence.

Charlotte Hornets Starting Lineup Post-Trade Deadline Player PPG RPG APG Tre Mann 11.9 4.8 5.1 Vasilije Micić 11.5 2.0 5.9 Brandon Miller 17.8 4.9 2.5 Miles Bridges 20.2 8.0 3.4 Nick Richards 10.5 9.0 0.7

Though Charlotte realized what kind of talent Mann possessed prior to striking a deal for him, his defensive prowess impressed Coach Clifford, who specialized in that era. Mann's ball pressure and overall play as a two-way playmaker have yielded nice results in a short amount of time.

More importantly, he has developed a nice chemistry with Miller, Miles Bridges, and center Nick Richards in the starting lineup. Upon Ball's return next season, Coach Clifford can guarantee him either a constant role in the first unit or a featured role off the bench. Charlotte's organizational strategy has been to build around Ball, who's a true connector on the floor.

Prioritizing Ball as a franchise player is the main reason why Charlotte selected possible, complementary threats in James Bouknight and Miller in previous drafts. Though Bouknight did not work out, Miller was a home run pick who could serve as Ball's running mate for a long time.

It appears that Mann fits the bill as well - though he has not yet shared the floor with Ball, Mann's style of play (patient, ability to create for himself and others) makes them a promising duo moving forward. On a squad searching for a direction for the future, Mann's taken full advantage of finally getting a chance to showcase his skills. Expect Charlotte to reward him accordingly and feature Mann as a premiere talent in years to come.