The Rams routinely struggled against top wide receivers in 2023, making life more difficult for their offense.

White's signing carries risk, but Los Angeles' other free agent moves help raise the team's ceiling for 2024.

The Los Angeles Rams have made another splash.

Late Tuesday night, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported two-time Pro-Bowl cornerback Tre'Davious White would be joining Los Angeles on a one-year, $8.5 million deal. The contract, confirmed by White's agents, carries a maximum value of $10 million.

White had been on the open market since being cut in a cap-savings move by the Buffalo Bills prior to the start of the new league year. He'll now try to recapture his old form while attempting to fill the massive void in leadership Aaron Donald's retirement created in the Rams' defense.

White Bolsters The Rams' Remodeled Secondary

Many Receivers Posted Big Games Against LA in 2023

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles was a surprise playoff participant last year following an immensely disappointing Super Bowl defense in 2022. The unearthing of running back Kyren Williams and record-setting rookie wideout Puka Nacua made Sean McVay's offense even more dynamic under Matthew Stafford and nearly led to another deep postseason run.

The offensive diversification helped the Rams overcome tremendous adversity, such as Cooper Kupp's early-season injury and a special teams unit that was among the worst in NFL history. It also allowed them to compete week after week despite fielding a shotty pass defense; Los Angeles allowed the league's eighth-highest Explosive Pass Rate (8.6%) in 2023 and frequently allowed the opposition's top receiver to go berserk.

No. 1 Wide Receivers vs. Rams - 2023 Opponent (Week) Receiver Production Bengals (Week 3) Ja'Marr Chase 12 receptions, 141 yards, 0 TD Eagles (Week 5) A.J. Brown 6 receptions, 127 yards, 0 TD Steelers (Week 7) George Pickens 5 receptions, 107 yards, 0 TD Cowboys (Week 8) CeeDee Lamb 12 receptions, 158 yards, 2 TD Commanders (Week 15) Terry McLaurin 6 receptions, 141 yards, 1 TD Saints (Week 16) Chris Olave 9 receptions, 123 yards, 0 TD Lions (Wild-Card Round) Amon-Ra St. Brown 7 receptions, 110 yards, 0 TD

In a division that's only going to get a deeper pool of skill talent once the Arizona Cardinals select a receiver or two in the 2024 NFL Draft, having a quality secondary is never going to be more important.

Fellow cornerback Darious Williams and safety Kamren Curl, added earlier in free agency, drastically improves the floor of the Rams' defensive backfield. White, a two-time All-Pro, raises the ceiling.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: In 2019, arguably Tre'Davious White's best season, he finished the year with a 43.3 passer rating allowed when targeted, ranking first among all cornerbacks and sixth among all defensive backs.

White's signing doesn't come absent of risk, as he played just 21 of 51 possible games over the first three seasons of the four-year, $69 million extension he signed with Buffalo in 2020.

The injuries he suffered - a torn ACL on Thanksgiving 2021 and a torn Achilles in Week 4 last year - could prove to have sapped some of his ability. However, the additional investments Los Angeles made help minimize that risk while enhancing the potential reward.

With Donald already out of the picture, the clock is ticking on Stafford and McVay's Super Bowl window. Adding White to the fold may not lead to a second championship, but giving their electric offense a wider margin for error can only benefit their chances.

