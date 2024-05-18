Highlights Pascal Siakam came through for the Pacers in Game 6 to force a do-or-die Game 7 against the Knicks.

Haliburton and the Pacers have benefitted significantly from Siakam's experience and leadership in the playoffs.

Siakam is a key piece for the Pacers moving forward, assuming he re-signs in Indiana in the offseason.

The Indiana Pacers staved off elimination on Friday night by defeating the New York Knicks in Game 6, 116-103. Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 25 points, seven rebounds, and five assists as they forced a must-see do-or-die Game 7 at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon and get another shot at booking a ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Regardless if they advance or not, this is exactly how the Pacers envisioned their season to go after they acquired Siakam from the Toronto Raptors in January. The Cameroonian has become a key piece for what Indiana is establishing as one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference.

Following his strong outing on Friday night, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle sung Siakam's praises and gushed about what he has brought to franchise since arriving in Indiana.

“He’s a tremendous player. We got him because we wanted to make the playoffs and be able to advance in the playoffs. We’re trying to build something special here and we think he’s a special person along with being a special player…there were some possessions where he’s the only guy who can manufacture a 16-foot shot over a seven-foot guy and make it.”

Siakam Has Been The Perfect Co-Star For Haliburton

Spicy P has provided the young Pacers with veteran leadership

This is Tyrese Haliburton's first ever postseason run. For an up-and-coming star like him, the 24-year-old may be enduring the pressure of being the No. 1 guy on a team competing for one of the top four spots in the NBA playoffs.

Enter Siakam, who has provided the young Pacers with the veteran leadership and playoff experience they need to get to the next level. Haliburton echoed Carlisle's sentiments and gave his own insight into the calming presence Siakam provides for their ball club.

“Just composure. What P does, having played in so many playoff series, is he never gets too high or too low…he does a good job of gathering this group…his experience and poise has helped a lot.”

Haliburton has struggled at times throughout the postseason. Siakam has had his fair share of underwhelming games as well. But when facing elimination on their home floor on Friday night, the two-time All-Star came through for Indiana by setting the tone early with 15 first half points.

From making himself available for passes from Haliburton, to calling his own number and creating for himself, Siakam showed the entire repertoire in Game 6.

Siakam Will Enter Unrestricted Free Agency This Offseason

Cameroonian has expressed his happiness in Indiana so far

Indiana will enter this summer with some semblance of uncertainty with Siakam entering unrestricted free agency this summer. Pacers fans wiil continue to hold their breath until the Cameroonian officially re-signs in the offseason. Still, they can hang their hat on the fact that Siakam is happy to be in Indiana.

“I’m just happy to be here… I’m happy to be part of this team and just want to keep going.”

Given the way the playoffs have gone for him and the team overall, it would be shocking if Siakam signed elsewhere this summer. Siakam has become one of the key building blocks for the Pacers, and he should remain a huge piece for them moving forward, assuming he returns.

Regardless, the Pacers will worry about his contract once their season is officially over. That may not be the case after Sunday afternoon, should Siakam and company get the job done on the road at Madison Square Garden.