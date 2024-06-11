Highlights Maye shows great progress in Patriots minicamp with a 77% completion rate, impressing Brissett and other veterans.

Maye has been "showcasing quick reads and impressive decisions" at minicamp.

Maye garnered praise from center David Andrews, who called him a "hard-working kid."

While New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye may not be the starter from Week 1 of the 2024 campaign, the player who likely will be, veteran signal-caller Jacoby Brissett, has wasted no time in praising the North Carolina Tar Heels product, per Mark Daniels of MassLive.

Oh, definitely. Tremendously. Every day he’s getting better. The good thing about it is, it’s not like ‘Oh, I got it right now.’ He’s just constantly trying to find ways to get better. Making some nice throws out there and you’re seeing his progression come alive.

Right now, the Patriots' mandatory minicamp is underway, and while that means no pads or tackling and several starters out, Maye is still showing signs of great progress.

Examining Maye's Performance With the Patriots So Far

Drake Maye was drafted No. 3 overall by the Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft

Of course, Maye was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, so that's certainly encouraging news. However, his accomplishment at a practice in June is still enough to offer some hope for a fan base searching for the "heir apparent" to Tom Brady, a man who led the team and region to six Super Bowl titles.

Maye started 26 games in college over the last two years after seeing little action in 2021. In 2023, he threw for 3,608 yards, 24 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

Drake Maye's Career College Stats Year Yards TDs Rushing Yards Rushing TDs 2022 4,321 38 698 7 2023 3,608 24 449 9

According to Daniels, Maye "dazzled with a blend of athleticism" and made "quick decisions" on the practice field. He added that on Monday, Maye started as the No. 2 quarterback behind Brissett, but ahead of Bailey Zappe. Daniels also noted that there were "multiple competitive 11-on-11 periods, including two 2-minute drills."

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Drake Maye's 698 rushing yards in 2022 led the Tar Heels. The next closest player was Elijah Green, with 558, which serves to underscore the QB's underrated dual-threat abilities.

In that time, Maye went 12-of-16 in full-team work and 6-of-7 in 7-on-7s, including a period with three straight touchdown passes. As for Brissett and Zappe in 11-on-11s, Brissett went 9-of-16, Zappe went 1-of-4 with an interception, and fellow rookie quarterback Joe Milton, who was taken in the sixth-round at No. 193 overall, went 3-of-5.

Brissett most recently played for the Washington Commanders, but he was drafted by the Patriots and played for them in 2016, winning a Super Bowl ring in the process. He has also had stints with the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, and Cleveland Browns since then. He's started 48 games in his career and has an 18-30 record.

Daniels continued with a report of Maye's performance.

Maye was noticeably quick with his reads during his reps in full-team drills. If a receiver wasn’t open downfield, he quickly dumped off a pass to either a running back or teammate in the flat or nearby. In 7-on-7s, Maye went 6-for-7, with his only incompletion being a drop by Pettway. The second 7-on-7 period was eye-opening. This was a red zone drill, which saw the offense struggle last week. Maye went 3-for-3 with three crisp touchdown passes to Jalen Reagor, Jaheim Bell, and Kayshon Boutte.

Maye's performance also caught the attention of another Patriots veteran, center David Andrews, who will soon be snapping him the ball if all goes to plan.

He’s a hard-working kid. He does a great job. He’s doing all the right things. He’s trying to come in and work hard. And we’re all trying to make progress. That’s the biggest thing. It’s how quickly he can make those jumps and see different things.

In all, Maye is 47-of-61 passing across all team drills, including 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s, per Daniels, which marks a 77% completion rate. For context, Daniels adds that Brissett is at 60.5% (46-of-76), Zappe is at 60% (24-of-40), and Milton is at 61.9% (13-of-21).

Brissett continued with the praise, highlighting the amount of time Maye has been out on the field working:

He’s doing a good job of – he’s been here for three and a half weeks, a month and he’s made tremendous strides. Not only calling the plays, but footwork, throwing the ball, and his overall understanding of the offense.

It's still very early in the offseason training program for the Patriots, but these latest updates from minicamp are very encouraging considering Maye recently spoke about how the offense had been struggling against the defense in team drills, which he blamed on the elite group New England has amassed on the defensive side of the ball.

Source: Mark Daniels of MassLive

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.