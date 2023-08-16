Highlights Lacey Evans has confirmed her departure from WWE, ending her unfulfilled tenure with the company.

Despite initial potential, Lacey suffered from poor booking throughout her WWE career, leading to frustration on her half.

It is unclear if Lacey will return to WWE in the future, but she has the potential to move to another wrestling promotion such as AEW or IMPACT Wrestling

A WWE Superstar has seemingly confirmed that they are gone from the company after a lengthy absence from major televised storylines.

Lacey Evans took to her socials to confirm that she will now be referred to by 'Limitless Macey', a nod to her real name, Macey Estrella-Kadlec, apparently confirming recent rumors doing the rounds that she was on her way out of the company.

Lacey Evans' final televised match in the WWE was a losing effort against Charlotte Flair on the June 23rd, 2023 edition of WWE SmackDown

Who is Lacey Evans?

Lacey Evans, a US Marine Corp veteran, looked to be poised for a successful career in the WWE after a lengthy stint in NXT.

Lacey received her call up to the main roster as the first entrant into the women's Royal Rumble match in 2019 and put on an impressive showing that got the WWE Universe talking about her potential.

Unfortunately, the 'tremendous' star's tenure in the company would never really amount to much. She suffered from poor booking for the majority of her early run on the main roster.

At the tail end of her first run with the WWE, she entered into a questionable storyline with "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair that was inevitably cut short due to Lacey becoming pregnant.

She would not return to the WWE until April 2022 and when she did, the bad booking resumed.

Lacey Evans had sparingly been used on TV throughout the entirety of 2023 and when she did appear, it was usually in a losing effort and the company clearly had no plans to capitalize on her potential and give her a push.

Is Lacey Evans leaving WWE?

Lacey took to her Instagram, which has now been deactivated, to post a cryptic message which read "When the clock strikes 12."

She later revealed, after deleting mention of the WWE and her WWE name, that she was to be referred to as "Limitless Macey".

She has since updated her bios on her socials labeling herself as a former WWE superstar, seemingly confirming her departure from the company.

As of this writing, it looks like Lacey Evans' WWE contract expired, which is what she was hinting at with her "when the clock strikes 12" message.

There is currently no information whether contract negotiations between Lacey Evans and the WWE took place and fell through resulting in an extension or a re-signing not happening, or whether both parties were happy to go their separate ways.

The general belief is that Lacey had been frustrated with the way she was being booked for a long time.

If she had been vocal about leaving the company when her contract expires, this would explain why she has seldom been featured in any major matches or storylines this year.

It is currently unknown if Lacey Evans will return to the WWE in the future. She has a lot of untapped potential as a superstar and if she chooses to continue her career in pro wrestling, she could likely land in AEW at some point in the future.

Following her WWE departure, Lacey has responded to fans calls over on Twitter for her to start an OnlyFans account. Lacey responded with a GIF meme saying "Roger - how many days left."

Whatever Limitless Macey Estrella decides to do next, we here at GIVEMESPORT would like to wish the former Lacey Evans all the best in her future.

