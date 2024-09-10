Key Takeaways Trent Alexander-Arnold's standout display against Finland highlighted his exceptional talent and versatility.

Despite past criticism, the Liverpool defender's ability to dictate play from deep is earning him well-deserved accolades.

Roy Keane was especially impressed with Alexander-Arnold's performance against Finland and took time to praise him after the game.

Trent Alexander-Arnold delivered yet another standout performance on Tuesday night as England secured their second win in a row with a 2-0 victory over Finland. While Harry Kane, celebrating his 100th appearance, stole the spotlight with both goals, the Liverpool defender’s commanding display also deserved plenty of accolades.

Throughout much of the Gareth Southgate era, the 25-year-old was frequently overlooked in favour of the more defensively-minded Kyle Walker, and attempts to transition him into a midfield role proved unsuccessful. However, with Lee Carsley's interim reign gaining momentum after consecutive victories, players like Alexander-Arnold stand a genuine chance of benefitting from a more exciting and dynamic playing philosophy.

His ability to dictate the tempo of the game from deep positions captivated not only fans but also his manager and pundits, who had previously been highly critical of his consistency at right-back for both club and country. However, as time passes, those criticisms now seem more like a distant memory than an ongoing concern.

Alexander-Arnold's Impressive Performance

Liverpool's generational star should have been celebrated from day dot

For much of the English population, Alexander-Arnold's resurgence seems to have come out of nowhere. However, those fortunate enough to witness his development into a world-class talent at Anfield over the past six years know that his moment on the global stage has been a long time in the making.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander-Arnold is the youngest-ever player to win six major trophies - namely the FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup - for an English club, doing so at the age of 23 years.

In his fleeting England career, Alexander-Arnold has already scored and assisted nine times in 28 caps, with recent performances showing signs of him continuing an upward trend. Against Finland on Tuesday night, he completed 87% of his pass attempts, created five big chances, made four recoveries, successfully won all his tackles, and produced an assist to crown a magnum opus many have become accustomed to.

To add to his glorious statistics - since the start of 2019, it’s the third time he’s created 5+ chances in a game for the Three Lions, with no other player doing so on more than one occasion in that time.

As a result of this dominant showing, it has got many fans talking up his chances of being a mainstay in the England setup, just two months after failing to play a single minute in the Euro 2024 final, in which the Three Lions lost against Spain to condemn them to two consecutive heartbreaks.

Roy Keane: Alexander-Arnold 'Absolutely Brilliant' Against Finland

Manchester United icon showered right-back with praise after the game

Despite winning everything under the sun, Roy Keane had initially - blindly - accused Alexnder-Arnold over the summer of 'producing one good pass every hour'. This came after he successfully completed 91% of his pass attempts, with five out of seven long balls finding their intended target, and Declan Rice missing a glaring opportunity from one of his tantalizing balls over the defence in the opening game of Euro 2024 against Slovenia.

"I think he'd be ripped to shreds if he plays against one of the better teams," the unapologetic Irishman said at the time. However, it's safe to say he's changed his tune as, since impressing in pre-tournament friendlies all those months ago, Alexander Arnold's scarily high performance levels still haven't dropped - despite many rival fans pinning their hopes on such downfall.

In the post-match analysis on Tuesday night, Keane waxed lyrical of the Liverpudlian. He dubbed the 25-year-old 'absolutely brilliant', adding: "Easy night for him when you give top players time on the ball. Obviously, his decision-making, his pace of pass, the types of pass he was making, not many players can play that."

Throughout the years, England stars have been subject to intense media scrutiny, whether it be Gareth Southgate after Euro 96 or David Beckham after the 1998 World Cup, and Alexander-Arnold has been under a similar microscope during his years as an England international.

Nevertheless, much like the aforementioned players, the full-back possesses the all-important resilience to overcome challenges both on and off the pitch. For years, he has been Liverpool’s leading orchestrator on unforgettable European nights at Anfield, and now, after a spellbinding week in an England shirt, fans of the Three Lions should brace themselves for even greater moments to come.