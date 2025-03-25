Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has decided to join Real Madrid in the summer when his contract expires, although nothing has been signed yet, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Alexander-Arnold's contract at Liverpool is edging closer to expiring, and as it stands, he will be leaving the Merseyside club on a free transfer. The 26-year-old came through the academy at Liverpool and quickly developed into a key player for the Reds after bursting onto the scene.

The West Derby-born right-back has won a host of trophies during his time at the club and is on course to lift another Premier League title at the end of the season. With Alexander-Arnold's contract running down, it could be the ideal opportunity for him to seek a fresh challenge elsewhere.

Alexander-Arnold Decides to Join Real Madrid

Nothing has been signed yet

GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that Alexander-Arnold has decided to join Real Madrid when his Liverpool contract expires at the end of the season, as first reported by talkSPORT. The Reds are aware of Alexander-Arnold's preference to join the La Liga giants, but nothing has been signed yet.

The final details for Alexander-Arnold's move to Real Madrid are now being sorted, and the Spanish club must inform Liverpool whenever a deal has been signed and completed, but we're yet to reach that stage just yet. Madrid ideally want Alexander-Arnold to join for the Club World Cup, but it would require coming out of his Liverpool contract early, which isn't expected to be an issue once a deal has been formalised. It would also require La Liga to take the 1-10 June window for the Club World Cup.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.