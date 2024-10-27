Earlier this week, Trent Alexander-Arnold made headlines with a bold claim. He wants to become the first right-back in football history to win the Ballon d'Or.

The only defenders to win the award before are Franz Beckenbauer and Fabio Cannavaro, who both played centre-back. As such, if the England international was to scoop the prize one day, he would be the only fullback to ever pull off such an achievement.

Alexander-Arnold is so keen on the Ballon d'Or, in fact, that he confessed that he'd rather win the award than lift the World Cup for England, saying:

"I'd say win a Ballon d'Or [over winning a World Cup]. Because I believe I can. I want to be the first full-back to ever do it. It's only after the morning after you retire that you're able to look in the mirror and say, 'I gave it everything I got'. It doesn't matter how many trophies you win, or how many medals you've got, it matters what you give to the game and if you reach your full potential."

This is awful news for Arne Slot, Liverpool fans, and everyone else involved in the club. Here's why.

Alexander-Arnold Ballon d'Or Ambitions Hints at Real Madrid Move

In the history of the Ballon d'Or, only one Liverpool player has ever scooped the award. This was Michael Owen who did so in 2001, off the back of an astonishingly good season in which the Reds won both domestic cups and a UEFA Cup trophy.

Out of all the teams in the world, Real Madrid have the most Ballon d'Or wins. Los Blancos have 12 winners in total (with Vinicius Junior expected to make that 13 in 2024). Since Owen won it, eight of the awards have been handed out to Madrid players.

What's more, even Owen – the last Brit to win the award – ended up joining the Spanish giants later on in his career, showing that Real Madrid is a hub for players aligned with football's most prestigious individual award.

With all this in mind, it's not looking good for Liverpool.

Liverpool and Real Madrid Ballon d'Or Winners Liverpool (1) Michael Owen (2001) Real Madrid (12) Karim Benzema (2022), Luka Modric (2018), Cristiano Ronaldo (2017, 2016, 2014, 2013), Fabio Cannavaro (2006), Ronaldo Nazario (2002), Luis Figo (2000), Alfredo Di Stefano (1959, 1957), Raymond Kopa (1958)

Alexander-Arnold's Future in Doubt

Alexander-Arnold's future at Anfield has been up in the air for some time now. It's such a big story even UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett has been doing his best Fabrizio Romano impression, suggesting that he'd heard 'through the grapevine' that the Englishman could be on his way out of the club.

If the 26-year-old does leave his boyhood club – his current £180k-p/w contract expires at the end of June 2025 and he is free to negotiate with clubs overseas from January – there is only one destination. Indeed, the links to Real Madrid have been relentless for some time now and with first-choice right-back and Ballon d'Or nominee Dani Carvajal out with an ACL injury, Los Blancos are even more likely to step up their interest.

In that aforementioned interview, Alexander-Arnold spoke about his desire to become an all-time great. When asked how he wants to be remembered, he said:

"A legend of football, someone who changed the game. That's a main saying that I have, 'Don't play the game, change the game'. I want that legacy of being the greatest right-back to ever play football. I want to reach for the stars and that's where I believe my ceiling can go."

At Liverpool, he will be an undoubted Anfield legend, but if he wants to break through to a whole new level, he may well have to move to Madrid. Just look at Mohamed Salah, for instance. He's won the Premier League, Champions League, and more – all while being the most electrifying player in England for years now – but he's only ever managed to finish as high as fifth in the Ballon d'Or twice (in 2019 and 2022). If the Egyptian was doing his job in the colours of Los Blancos, he surely would have at least made the top three, if not higher, at some stage.

"The biggest hint yet that he’s off to Madrid"

When this is coupled with Alexander-Arnold's comments, it's easy to be left feeling as though he is already envisioning a brighter future as a La Liga star. Football fans certainly seem to feel this way as they reacted to the interview on social media.

One fan wrote: "Gotta be honest, Trent saying how much he’d love to win the Ballon d’Or feels like the biggest hint yet that he’s off to Madrid." Another added: "Clearly has his sights set on Real Madrid."

One seemed resigned to the fact as they wrote: "Madrid please take good care of him." While a fourth wrote: "Man just confirmed he will be heading to play at the Bernabéu next season."