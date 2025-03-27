Summary Alexander-Arnold set to leave Liverpool to join Real Madrid next season.

Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong are being touted as long-term replacements for the 26-year-old.

The three defenders' league statistics from the 2024/25 season have been compared.

One of the worst-kept secrets in football is finally out – Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to swap Anfield for the Santiago Bernabeu next season after reportedly agreeing a deal with Real Madrid for when his contract expires at Liverpool this summer. The 26-year-old will link up with international teammate Jude Bellingham in the Spanish capital, while leaving a hole that Arne Slot will no doubt need to fill immediately.

The Dutchman has a big decision to make as to how he can replace the Englishman, and luckily, he is spoiled for choice with his options. On one hand, some may argue that the club has a ready-made replacement in Conor Bradley, who has acted as the back-up to Alexander-Arnold and performed brilliantly when called upon, with the potential to be a major player moving forward. The Reds could also dip into the transfer market, with Jeremie Frimpong a name that has been suggested as a possible incoming.

As for who is the right choice and whether or not they will be able to replace the outgoing Alexander-Arnold, we have compiled some statistics over the course of the trio's respective 2024/2025 league campaigns to see who is the strongest across three key categories – defending, attacking, and passing.

All statistics taken per 90 minutes.

Defending

Despite criticism, Alexander-Arnold is the best across this category

The majority of Alexander-Arnold's critics will tell you that while he is one of the best right-backs ever offensively, it is the defensive side of his game that lets him down. However, the numbers compared to Bradley and Frimpong per ninety minutes make for different reading.

Across the five defensive categories measured, the Three Lions star comes out on top in all five – ground duels won, ground duels success rate, interceptions, blocked shots, and tackles made. In the other two – clearances and ball recoveries – Alexander-Arnold takes the runners-up spot, and in the latter category, he is just 0.6 recoveries away from his current teammate, who leads the way.

Bradley also leads in clearances, with Frimpong lagging behind in all fronts, which may be a result of Xabi Alonso's slightly different system that he deploys at Bayer Leverkusen.

Alexander-Arnold vs Bradley vs Frimpong Statistics - Defending Stats Alexander-Arnold Bradley Frimpong Ground Duels Won 3.7 3.5 3.4 Ground Duels Success (%) 48.88 42.42 43.51 Clearances 1.9 3 0.6 Interceptions 1.3 0.8 0.4 Blocked Shots 0.4 0 0 Tackles Made 2.8 1.5 1.5 Ball Recoveries 5.1 5.7 3.7