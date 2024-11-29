Liverpool are trying to renew Trent Alexander-Arnold’s expiring contract and hope to keep the defender beyond June 2025, according to The Athletic journalist James Pearce.

The Reds remain eager to retain their academy graduate for the foreseeable future amid strong interest from Real Madrid and other clubs.

Alexander-Arnold has just seven months remaining on his deal, which expires at the end of the season, and a decision on his future at Anfield is expected soon.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool would like to keep the 26-year-old, but there is 'no clear picture of the outcome' yet:

“Liverpool are trying to renew Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract, but so far there is no agreement in place. There is strong interest from Spain — Real Madrid’s interest is well documented — and other countries. “From January, he can agree a pre-contract with clubs abroad. Liverpool would like to keep hold of him, but this is an ongoing live situation that will need to be decided in 2025 or sooner. There’s no clear picture of the outcome right now.”

Alexander-Arnold is one of three high-profile players, along with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, whose current contracts at Anfield are due to expire on June 30 next year.

The trio can enter pre-contract negotiations with overseas clubs as early as January, and their potential departure on a free transfer next summer would represent a significant blow for Liverpool, who have delayed addressing these expiring deals until the very last minute.

Alexander-Arnold has been a regular under Arne Slot this season, making 15 appearances across all competitions and providing two assists.

The 26-year-old was an unused substitute in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over European champions Real Madrid on Wednesday, with youngster Conor Bradley impressing on his first Champions League start.

Alexander-Arnold is among the highest earners in the Liverpool squad. According to Capology, the full-back earns £180,000 per week, with only Salah and Van Dijk pocketing more.

The full-back has won seven trophies with Liverpool, including the Premier League, Champions League, and FIFA Club World Cup.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 11 Goals 0 Assists 1 Goal-creating actions 4 Tackles per 90 3.22 Minutes played 866

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-11-24.