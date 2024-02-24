Highlights Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly been stalked by a female fan for over a year.

Alexander-Arnold has hired private security, changed phone number and added CCTV cameras after frequent harassment.

A source close to the Liverpool man has spoken out, saying it's been 'more than a year of hell' for him.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been forced to take serious action after spending the last year being harassed by a stalker who has become obsessed with the Liverpool man. As a footballer, having fans is an incredible feeling, but every once in a while, there are those who take things just a little too far, and that's unfortunately the situation that the Englishman has found himself in.

First reported by The Sun, it's been revealed that over the last year, Alexander-Arnold has been harassed by a female fan, who has sent him a barrage of obscene letters. She's also shown up outside his home, some of his favourite restaurants that he's been known to frequent and even the Liverpool training centre. The situation has become so worrying that even his family members have started to receive messages from her.

Having had enough, the Liverpool man has decided to take serious action.

Trent has hired private security guards and changed his phone number

He's also added CCTV cameras and alarms at his home

In order to feel safer and avoid any issues with the stalker, Trent has hired his own private security team who will offer him protection. He's also changed his phone number, in an attempt to avoid hearing from her or receiving any more messages in the future.

He's also added cameras and alarms at his home in case she decides to return as she has in the past. Your home should provide a level of safety and security that nowhere else in the world can give, but she's now ruined that for the Englishman. Adding these precautions should help him sleep a little easier at night.

This situation has been going on for quite some time, but you wouldn't have guessed it from his performances on the football pitch.

A source close to Trent has spoken out

They've revealed how stressful the situation has been for the defender

While the Liverpool man has yet to break his silence on the situation, a source close to him has spoken out and shared some details about the ordeal that he's been going through.

"This has been more than a year of hell for Trent. This woman has terrorised him and his family, bombarding him with explicit messages, getting hold of his number and calling him endlessly and sending unhinged letters and obscene materials to his Cheshire home. "It’s been a really worrying time, and Trent has done his utmost not to let it affect his performances on the pitch."

He's certainly done a good job of that too, with the full-back having one of the best seasons of his career as Jurgen Klopp's side competes for the Premier League title. With the German manager leaving in the summer, there's an added incentive for the Reds to compete in every competition they're currently in. They want to win as much silverware as possible to bid Klopp farewell, and while Trent is currently out injured, he's sure to play a key role once he's back.