Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson believes Trent Alexander-Arnold has already agreed to leave the club and join Real Madrid at the end of his contract.

Arne Slot’s side have had a strong start to the new season as they sit top of the Premier League standings after seven games. In the Champions League, they won both of their opening two fixtures against AC Milan and Bologna.

However, despite the positivity around Anfield on the pitch, there is growing concern off it. Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at the end of the season, and is yet to agree fresh terms. Mohamed Salah and captain Virgil van Dijk are also facing uncertainty over their futures.

Lawrenson believes Alexander-Arnold has already agreed to leave

The vice captain is in the final year of his contract at Liverpool

As speculation surrounding Alexander-Arnold’s future at Anfield ramps up, former Red Lawrenson has weighed in with his opinion on what he thinks will happen. Speaking on talkSPORT on Friday morning, the pundit explained why Real Madrid would be too good of a prospect to turn down.

He said:

“I think he’s already agreed to go. His best mate plays there, doesn’t he? I think he’s one of those lads who is very well-educated, and he’s kind of thinking, I’ve done everything at Liverpool. “Maybe I will go to Spain, learn the language and play. Why wouldn’t you want to play for Real Madrid? They win the Champions League every year.”

Alexander-Arnold is a product of Liverpool’s academy, and he made his senior debut for the club under former manager Jurgen Klopp in a League Cup game in October 2016. He has now amassed over 300 appearances for his boyhood club, and has registered over 80 assists in that time.

Jude Bellingham ‘speaks’ to Liverpool star

The midfielder moved to Real Madrid in the summer of 2023

Links to the Spanish capital have ramped up in recent weeks, although GiveMeSport reported this week that Liverpool have not lost confidence that Alexander-Arnold will extend, contrary to some reports overseas. It is understood an extension is still being worked on as the time on his current deal ticks down.

A report from The Athletic indicates Alexander-Arnold is viewed as a priority target for the La Liga giants, but they are considering other options, including Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong. However, a move for the Liverpool man will only be feasible if he runs his contract down.

Alexander-Arnold 2024/25 stats for Liverpool (all competitions) Stat: Appearances 9 Goals 0 Assists 2 Minutes played 749'

GMS sources state Alexander-Arnold views himself as a future Liverpool captain, but has spoken to his England teammate Jude Bellingham about his own move to La Liga. It has been suggested the Liverpool defender has been ‘inquisitive’ about life in Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold last signed a contract extension in the summer of 2021, and it is somewhat surprising a club of Liverpool’s stature have allowed arguably their greatest asset to enter the final year of his deal. Some of that can be explained by the upheaval in the boardroom, as well as Klopp’s departure, but it is a problem Richard Hughes must now fix.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt (correct as of 18/10/24)