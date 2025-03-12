Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to undergo a scan and is now a major doubt for the Carabao Cup final at Wembley against Newcastle United, according to The Athletic's James Pearce.

Alexander-Arnold picked up an injury against PSG in the Champions League on Tuesday night in a game where the Reds were defeated on penalties against the French outfit.

Liverpool are now preparing to face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, and they will be sweating on the fitness of their star right-back. Conor Bradley is already on the treatment table, meaning Jarell Quansah came off the bench to feature on the right-hand side of defence against PSG. Joe Gomez may have been another option for Slot, but he's also on the sidelines after undergoing surgery for a hamstring injury back in February.

James Pearce: Alexander-Arnold a Major Doubt

Slot isn't confident

Reporting for The Athletic, Pearce has confirmed that Alexander-Arnold is a major doubt for the final after picking up his injury. It's just a few days until Arne Slot's side head down to London for the final, giving Alexander-Arnold little time to recover and be fit in time.

Speaking after the match, Slot wasn't too confident that we'd see Alexander-Arnold on Sunday...

“With Trent, he had to come off. That’s never a good sign. And from what I heard from people that saw the images or how he got injured, that didn’t look very good. So I would be surprised if he is available for Sunday.”

Thankfully for Liverpool, Newcastle will be without Anthony Gordon or Lewis Hall on the left-hand side due to suspension and injury respectively. The Magpies will be taking a weakened side down to London, and Liverpool are only really playing for the Carabao Cup after being knocked out of the FA Cup and Champions League. Although the Reds haven't quite won the Premier League just yet, it feels like a foregone conclusion.

