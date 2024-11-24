Liverpool fans were quick to notice Trent Alexander-Arnold's activity on Instagram following Manchester City's 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday night and think the full-back knew exactly what he was doing as he wished James Maddison a happy birthday. The Englishman celebrated his 28th birthday with a brace against the Premier League champions as Ange Postecoglou's side ran riot.

City are in the middle of their worst run in decades, losing five straight games for the first time in Pep Guardiola's managerial career. It's been a very uncharacteristic patch of form for the club, but rival fans have been loving it. None more so than Liverpool, who are currently embroiled in a title race with them and it seems even the Reds players might be enjoying watching City's issues too, as Alexander-Arnold hinted with his Instagram message to Maddison.

Alexander-Arnold's Instagram Message

He wished Maddison a happy birthday

With two goals as his side cruised to a 4-0 victory over the reigning champions, Maddison's birthday couldn't have really gone any better and his England teammate, Alexander-Arnold was quick to share a message to him on his Instagram story once the match wrapped up. Liverpool fans think he knew exactly what he was doing with the timing of his post too.

Throughout his career, the right-back has had some very interesting and entertaining battles with City. The Liverpool team under Jurgen Klopp was the only real threat to the club's dominance during the late 2010s. They had some incredible matches against one another and it seems Alexander-Arnold still holds a grudge.

The 26-year-old took to his story and wished Maddison a happy birthday immediately after the midfielder was finished terrorising the Man City defence and Liverpool fans think there was a point to his post. One jumped onto X (Twitter) after the fact and pointed out the timing of the message, saying: "Waited until after the City game. Trent we can see you," while another simply posted: "I love this guy."

A third supporter claimed the full-back had a secret agenda with his message and said: "Trent knows exactly what he’s doing." Finally, one more fan explained that he thought the Englishman's birthday message was actually a post thanking Maddison for beating City and doing Liverpool a favour, saying: "Man is thanking Maddison for their amazing job."

With City's next match coming up against Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold doesn't have long before he gets to take on his rivals once more himself. The title implications resting on the result are going to be massive and if the reigning champions are on the end of a sixth successive defeat, they'll face a very uphill battle if they are to retain their crown for a fifth straight year.