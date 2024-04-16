Jurgen Klopp Said he Was 'Done' at Liverpool

Highlights Jurgen Klopp shocked the Liverpool players by announcing his departure in a meeting, catching them off guard.

Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals the moment Klopp told them he was "done" and leaving at the end of the season.

The unexpected news of Klopp leaving means players must prepare for a new era under a new manager.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp announced that he would be leaving earlier in the season, and it must have come as a shock to the playing squad. Trent Alexander-Arnold has now given his reaction to the situation, confirming how it all played out.

For many players in the Liverpool squad, all they've known since arriving at Anfield is Klopp. The German coach has been in charge since 2015, and there wouldn't have been many at the club, not just in terms of playing staff, who were there before he came to the Merseyside outfit.

Klopp Told the Players He Was 'Done'

Alexander-Arnold discusses the moment he found out

Speaking to Gary Neville on The Overlap, Alexander-Arnold revealed all about the moment that Klopp sat the players down and told them that he would be departing at the end of the season...

“We have a meeting at 10:30. It’s the first time I’ve ever had a meeting at 10:30. Everyone’s in the changing rooms and he’s just there. I just see the lads all looking around like what’s going on. He just said he wanted to let us know, it’s breaking now. The news was breaking at the same time. He was like ‘I’m kind of done. I can tell this is it really’. He kind of knew that another season would be too much, be he had enough in the tank to get us to the end of the season.”

The news of Klopp departing came out of nowhere, and for the players to find out at the same time as the rest of the world must have been a huge shock. The Reds are now preparing for a new era under a different manager, whoever that may be.

For Alexander-Arnold, Klopp gave him the opportunity to express himself in the senior squad after he came through the academy at Liverpool. The England international will feel that he owes a lot to the former Borussia Dortmund manager, and it will undoubtedly take some time to adapt to life under a new coach.

We rarely see Liverpool make mistakes when it comes to making key decisions, whether that be background appointments or player recruitment, so the supporters should feel comfortable that the Merseyside outfit will make a smart appointment to replace Klopp.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jurgen Klopp has averaged 2.07 points per game since arriving at Liverpool.