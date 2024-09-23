There is a cloud of uncertainty hanging over the head of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold. Contracted to the Anfield-based outfit until the summer of 2025, many supporters are becoming increasingly worried over whether he’ll remain on the red side of Merseyside beyond his contract extension.

An ever-reliable figure under Jurgen Klopp’s tenure, which came to an end in the summer, Alexander-Arnold has also played a starring role in chief Arne Slot’s encouraging start to life in the Premier League.

Thus far, he’s started in all six matches under the promising Dutchman, notching two assists – one in their Premier League encounter with Bournemouth and one in the Champions League against AC Milan and losing him on a free transfer would be a disaster given his talent.

Able to deliver a set-piece, whether that be a corner or a free-kick, on a six pence, the 25-year-old could work his way into any clubs from all corners of the globe – but Slot and his entourage will be keen to retain his services beyond June 2025.

Alexander-Arnold Remains Coy About Contract Situation

‘The most important thing is always trophies’

While he may be busy behind the scenes after reports in France suggested that he, a 31-cap England international, had submitted a £84 million-worth bid to buy Ligue 1 outfit Nantes, he will still have one eye on his contract situation with its expiration date on the horizon.

The right-back, who is widely considered to be one of Liverpool’s greatest ever players, remained coy when quizzed over what his future holds by saying: “I have always said I want to captain the club. That is a goal of mine, whether that happens is out of my hands.

"I want to be a Liverpool player this season [as a minimum] is what I will say. I have been at the club 20 years now, I have signed four or five contract extensions and none of those have been played out in public and this one won’t be either.”

Despite suggesting that he would like to captain the club at some point during his career, the fact that Alexander-Arnold failed to mention anything in the way of contract extension talks could be a worry to those associated with the club - from teammates to those who travel up and down the country to be in attendance.

He also said that his personal ambitions will be a telling factor in what he decides to do beyond the end of the season. Winning silverware is at the top of the Englishman’s agenda, per The Guardian, as he said:

“The most important thing is always trophies. I want to win trophies. I am a player who is highly motivated by trophies and winning things and being elite. So that is probably the main factor of anything, if you have a personality that is elite, who wants to win and will do anything to win then that is what drives me.”

Should the defender not put pen to paper on fresh turns before the turn of the year, clubs from abroad will be able to initiate discussions over a potential free transfer next summer – as they will for both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, too, whose respective contracts also expire then.

Alexander-Arnold on Liverpool’s 24/25 Trophy Hopes

‘We are looking to win as many trophies as we can’

On the Reds’ chances of lifting trophies at the end of the current campaign, the Melwood graduate praised their exploits of winning the League Cup last time out before suggesting that Slot and his entourage are focused on adding more to the club’s impressive collection.

“We were close to the title last season and we got a cup. The quadruple was on for a while I suppose, the signs were there. This season we are looking really good, it is still early days, but we need a lot of consistency and beat a lot of teams over the course of this season. “Then you have the other cups, the Champions League and everything that comes around it. It will be difficult, but we are looking to win as many trophies as we can.”

Liverpool have become accustomed to winning silverware over the years and won their first Premier League title under Klopp’s reign in 2019/20 as they pipped Manchester City to the crown, while they also won the Champions League – their most recent of their six – the season before.

Should Slot and his entourage fail to succeed in the trophy-winning department in their maiden season at the club, however, Alexander-Arnold's time at Anfield could be numbered, meaning a reliable servant - and his abnormal output for a defender - would need to be replaced.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander-Arnold is the youngest player to reach 100 goals and assists for Liverpool (25 years, 350 days) since Steven Gerrard.

Alexander-Arnold at the Forefront of Real Madrid Raid

Saliba, Romero and Rodri also eyed by Ancelotti and Co

In terms of potential suitors, Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid are the leading candidates for his signature, according to The Independent. In fact, the report states that he heads up Los Blancos’ four-man shortlist – all of whom are playing in the Premier League.

Arsenal’s William Saliba, Cristian Romero of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City ace Rodri are also on Ancelotti’s radar as they look to become increasingly imperious.

Alexander-Arnold 23/24 Premier League Stats vs Liverpool Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 2,161 6th Assists 4 7th Key passes per game 2.3 2nd Dribbles per game 2.1 1st Crosses per game 2 2nd Long balls per game 5.3 1st Overall rating 7.12 =4th

Alexander-Arnold could well link up with compatriot Jude Bellingham in the Spanish capital in the summer, which, in turn, would end a fruitful 20-year stint with his boyhood club.

Revered as one of the best defenders in world football right now, despite his deficiencies from a defensive standpoint, and would be an excellent signing for the Spanish juggernauts – much to the dismay of the Anfield loyal.

