Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold's 'attitude is really poor', Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old has won everything he would have wanted to win in his short Liverpool career, but he appears to be struggling this season.

Liverpool news - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Since coming through the Liverpool academy, Alexander-Arnold has won the Champions League, Premier League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup, League Cup, and Community Shield, as per Transfermarkt.

The England international has played a pivotal role for the Merseyside club during their successful period, with 69 assists in 282 games for the club. However, this season, the Liverpool-born right-back has provided just two assists in the Premier League.

Even former Reds defender Jamie Carragher has heavily questioned Alexander-Arnold, suggesting that he might not be the right man going forward. He said: "If Liverpool are trying to qualify for the Champions League on a yearly basis, I am not sure Trent is your man at right back."

The Reds have struggled this campaign, as they currently find themselves in eighth place in the table, losing all of their last three games in all competitions.

What has Taylor said about Alexander-Arnold?

Taylor has suggested that Alexander-Arnold's body language and attitude has been poor and he has to start pushing himself again.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "And I'm not starting to wonder what happens with Trent. The body language stinks to be honest, he has a really poor attitude at the moment. I think obviously he's won all the trophies really, but the challenge for himself should be to be Liverpool captain and to win as much as he can and deliver consistently.

"That just hasn't happened now and he's started to fall off the radar and the body language is poor."

How has Alexander-Arnold performed this season?

The English defender, who is earning £180k-a-week at Anfield, isn't having his best campaign in terms of producing assists. As previously mentioned, Alexander-Arnold has only laid on two goals for his teammates in the Premier League, but he's still creating chances.

As per Sofascore, Alexander-Arnold has created 16 big chances and plays 1.8 key passes per game.

In reality, his creative numbers seem slightly low due to Liverpool's poor finishing, as he's clearly creating opportunities but they aren't being put away.

Defensively, Alexander-Arnold gets a lot of stick, and this is certainly an area he will be looking to work on.