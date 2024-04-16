Highlights Jurgen Klopp's imminent departure at the end of the season will prompt a search for a new Liverpool manager - and there are contract issues to deal with

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah need contract renewals to stay at Liverpool beyond 2025.

The issues will add some strain to the upcoming summer and for the new manager to deal with.

Liverpool's search for a new manager is continuing to dominate off-field headlines at Anfield with Jurgen Klopp set to leave the club at the end of the season, but more pressing issues will also need to be addressed, according to David Ornstein - with three key players all out of contract.

The footballing world was shocked when it was announced that Klopp would be on his way out of Anfield at the end of the season, with his decision not being expected by anyone and it has left the club sourcing a replacement to take over them in the off-season. Whilst that is rumbling on with new links almost every week, the club are still battling for a treble on the pitch and everything else appears to have been put into the background.

But once the season takes its course and a new manager comes in, there is a huge obstacle to get out of the way in terms of new contracts. Homegrown star Trent Alexander-Arnold, captain Virgil van Dijk and goalscoring metronome Mohamed Salah, who earn a combined £750k-a-week at Anfield, all have a year left on their deals - and David Ornstein says that the new manager will have a 'massive' situation on his hands to keep them at the club.

Liverpool Summer Contract Situation Branded "Massive"

Three of Liverpool's best players are out of contract next year

Speaking on NBC Sports on Monday evening, Ornstein could not hide just how big sorting those contracts would be, saying:

“What is also massive is the contract situation. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all approaching the final year of their deals. They’ll need to start and step up talks with them - and there’s a summer of busy recruitment ahead.”

Alexander-Arnold is probably the most important of the trio due to his age. Van Dijk and Salah will be 33 and 32 respectively by the time the Premier League gets underway again, and whilst they continue to be key players at Anfield, time isn't on their side - meaning that Alexander-Arnold's potential departure, should he leave, is the most important.

The Liverpudlian will only be 25 in August and is just about coming into the peak of his career, which would be a huge loss at the club should the Reds be forced to let his contract run out, though it is expected that he will be offered a new deal.

The Current State of Liverpool Contract Renewals

The Reds can't afford to let three of their best players leave

Even without Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk has arguably been Liverpool's most consistent player this season at the age of 32, and Salah's goals and contributions from the wing would be a huge miss if he was to depart - especially having come under a multi-million pound bid from Al-Ittihad in the summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah is Liverpool's fifth-highest goalscorer of all-time, ranking behind Billy Liddell, Gordon Hodgson, Roger Hunt and Ian Rush

Salah's talents have long been displayed at Liverpool with 209 goals in just 342 games for the Carabao Cup champions, but with the club rejecting a £150million bid for his services on Deadline Day last season, there is obvious interest from those in the Middle East and not only would Salah likely receive a massively increased wage should he make the move, but it would likely also be on a long-term contract.

Van Dijk has also been tipped with a new contract at Anfield, and whilst that hasn't been put into practice just yet, he would surely garner interest over the next year the longer Liverpool leave his contract to run down given that he is still at the top of his game.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-04-24.