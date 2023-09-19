Highlights Liverpool need to do everything they can to secure Trent Alexander-Arnold's contract extension.

Despite questions about his defensive ability, Alexander-Arnold has proven to be a reliable player for Klopp season after season.

While he is one of the most technically gifted defenders, a more defensive-minded manager may prefer a right-back with more defensive solidity.

Liverpool have enjoyed an impressive start to the season, and journalist Dean Jones has insisted to GIVEMESPORT that the club need to do 'everything they can' to secure one player.

The Reds endured a difficult transfer window with a huge turnover in midfield, but they started the campaign well after a tricky season last year.

Liverpool finished outside of the Champions League places last term, securing 5th place and Europa League qualification. Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment team needed to bring in reinforcements during the summer transfer window, but multiple players leaving the club from midfield meant their priority had to be bringing in bodies in the middle of the park. Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner all departed, whilst they added Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Wataru Endo.

The Merseyside club failed to recruit in attack or defence, and they've already been left short at the back, with 20-year-old Jarell Amorin Quansah starting their latest game against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Although the youngster was impressive, Klopp won't want to rely on an inexperienced defender for the rest of the season.

Joe Gomez was also utilised at right-back with Trent Alexander-Arnold out injured, so the lack of cover in that position is already looking like a concern. Alexander-Arnold is a key cog in Liverpool's system, but there are question marks around his defensive ability. The England international has been used in an inverted role this season and towards the end of the last campaign, and Klopp has been impressed with his ability to adapt to a new role...

"After we put him in this flexible role [at the end of last season], everyone told us he should play completely in midfield without saying why. It's a completely different position to the one he played last season, or he played for England, because it’s a holding position. You have to organise much more. Trent can play the position - it depends on who is on the left and right of him. We really thought it was a very good and important thing to do this pre-season."

As per talkSPORT, Liverpool are looking to extend Alexander-Arnold's £180k-a-week contract, which is due to expire in 2025.

Liverpool have to do everything they can - Dean Jones

Alexander-Arnold was appointed Liverpool's vice-captain earlier in the summer. The England defender is attracting interest from both Barcelona and Real Madrid, so keeping hold of a player held in such high regard at the club will be important.

Jones has suggested that Liverpool must do everything they can in order to tie Alexander-Arnold down to a new contract. The journalist adds that he's proven himself to be a reliable player for Klopp, regardless of what people think about his defensive ability. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"If they can get him to sign this new contract, you want some foundations in place that just stay there. And while there's been plenty of debate over whether Alexander-Arnold can defend well enough, whether he can do that, whether he should be inverted, he has proved himself season after season to be a reliable player to have not just in the squad, but in the first 11. I think that Liverpool should be doing everything they can to make that happen."

Alexander-Arnold is widely regarded as one of the best full-backs in world football if you consider his overall game - his creativity numbers speak for themselves.

In the modern game, being exceptional creatively and having exceptional technical ability is so important. To be able to come into midfield and play a part during the build up is key in this day and age. Alexander-Arnold has adapted well to his new role under Klopp, but he's certainly got some tough competition for the best right-back in world football accolade.

Right-Back League Stats Alexander-Arnold Reece James Kyle Walker Achraf Hakimi Starts 186 122 411 141 Goals 12 10 8 26 Assists (Per 90) 0.30 0.13 0.09 0.22 Key Passes (Per 90) 2.24 1.70 0.65 1.13 Tackles Won (Per 90) 1.09 1.27 0.89 1.37 Stats according to FBref

Read More: The Top 10 Right-Backs In The WorldThere's no doubt Alexander-Arnold is exceptional at what he does and it's hard to argue that he's one of the most technically gifted defenders in Europe, but maybe a slightly more pragmatic manager would prefer a right-back with a bit more defensive solidity.