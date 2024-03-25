Highlights Liverpool are confident of securing Trent Alexander-Arnold to a new deal.

The England international's contract is set to expire next summer.

The 25-year-old is starting to attract interest with his deal running down.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is out of contract next summer and he's starting to attract interest from other clubs, but a report from HITC has claimed that they are confident of tieing him down to a new deal.

The England international has been a key player at Anfield since coming through the academy, but with his contract running down, question marks have been raised regarding his future at the club. Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards were recently brought to the club in behind-the-scenes roles, and one of their first tasks could be to convince Alexander-Arnold to extend his stay.

Liverpool Confident of Securing Alexander-Arnold Deal

English star out of contract in 2025

Alexander-Arnold's £180k-a-week contract is set to expire next summer, leaving the Reds with a major decision to make at the end of the season. If they are unable to tie him down to a new deal, they could be forced to cash in to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

A report from HITC has now claimed that Liverpool are confident of securing a new contract for Alexander-Arnold, with the 25-year-old said to be happy with life at Anfield, showing no indication that he is considering leaving the club. The Liverpool-born right-back, who has been described as 'world-class' by manager Jurgen Klopp, came through the academy and is a fan favourite on Merseyside, so seeking a departure doesn't appear to be of any interest to him. The report also adds that he could become the highest-paid player at the club.

Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Liverpool squad - 2023/2024 stats Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 19 (2) 11th Assists 4 =3rd Key Passes Per Game 2.5 1st Tackles Per Game 1.3 =9th Interceptions Per Game 1.1 3rd Match rating 7.18 4th Correct as of 25/03/2024

If a club arrives at the table with an offer for Alexander-Arnold, as it stands, Liverpool aren't in a strong negotiating position. Although the English right-back isn't showing signs of wanting to depart, his contract situation could tempt sides into presenting a proposal, and the Reds will want to avoid that happening at all costs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trent Alexander-Arnold has 58 assists in the Premier League throughout his career, with only Ashley Young having more as a defender.

Real Madrid Monitoring Alexander-Arnold's Situation

Liverpool not looking to sell

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Real Madrid are now monitoring Alexander-Arnold's situation at Anfield ahead of a potential move. With his current deal expiring in 2025, the respected reporter has added that talks are yet to get underway as of now in terms of extending his stay at the club.

Romano confirms that Liverpool have shown no indication that they are considering selling their academy graduate, which is certainly good news for Liverpool fans. The Merseyside outfit will be desperate to tie him down to a new contract to avoid the Spanish giants even arriving with an offer at the table for Alexander-Arnold.

All stats courtesy of the Premier League website and WhoScored