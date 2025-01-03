Trent Alexander-Arnold is demanding a new contract of at least three years and wants Liverpool's club captaincy in the future, according to GIVEMESPORT's senior football correspondent Ben Jacobs.

Speculation continues to grow over Alexander-Arnold's future at Anfield, and the English right-back has remained tight-lipped about the situation. He stressed that winning trophies is the most important aspect of any decision he makes.

Real Madrid are showing serious interest in the 26-year-old, and he's their ideal heir to veteran right-back Dani Carvajal at the Santiago Bernabeu. He can agree on a pre-contract agreement with clubs from abroad this month.

The La Liga giants had an approach turned down by the Reds over a potential January swoop for the right-back. He remains focused on helping his boyhood club try and win the title and knows they aren't willing to part ways this month.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Premier League Stats (2024-25) Appearances 17 Goals 1 Assists 4 Expected Assists (xA) 4.76 Big Chances Created 12 Key Passes 2.3 Accurate Passes Per Game 36.9 (77%) Accurate Long Balls 3.6 (41%) Accurate Crosses 1.6 (28%) Tackles Per Game 2.6 Ground Duels Won 3.2 (51%) Aerial Duels Won 0.1 (20%)

Jacobs: Alexander-Arnold Wants Future Liverpool Captaincy

The English right-back is the Reds' current vice-captain

Jacobs told talkSPORT (2:10min) that Alexander-Arnold isn't expected to move during the season, which rules out a Liverpool exit in January. He's eyeing at least a three-year contract extension and the assurance of becoming captain later down the line:

Interestingly, the other thing I've heard is that, although Trent is not open to a mid-season move, what he does want from Liverpool, if he is to extend, is a three-year contract minimum and, in the long-run, to be captain of the football club.

Alexander-Arnold hasn't let talk over his future be a distraction on the pitch this season. The 33-cap England international has been excellent under Arne Slot, posting one goal and five assists in 23 games across competitions.

Liverpool sit at the top of the Premier League, holding a six-point lead over second-placed Arsenal and have a game in hand. The Merseysiders are also flying high at the top of the UEFA Champions League standings, and Slot has his troops firing on all cylinders.

Alexander-Arnold is one of three Anfield superstars whose contracts expire at the end of the season. Captain Virgil van Dijk and top scorer Mohamed Salah's current deals are up in June, although Van Dijk seems to be closing in on an extension.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 03/01/2025.