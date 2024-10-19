Trent Alexander-Arnold's future at Liverpool remains up in the air, as there is a 'significant gap' between the player and the club in regard to the wages on a prospective new contract, according to Miguel Delaney.

Alexander-Arnold's current deal with the Reds is well documented to be set to expire in the summer, and as a result, Real Madrid are understood to be lingering, hoping to acquire the talented full-back on a free transfer. GIVEMESPORT sources revealed last week that while los Blancos have not yet made a proactive attempt to land the England international, they do plan to once he's available for nothing.

However, remaining at Anfield is still on the cards, and Alexander-Arnold is said to be engaged in contract talks with the Merseyside outfit. Delaney has revealed that the player's salary is currently a contentious point in these talks, which is hindering the two parties from progressing on this front.

Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool Can't Agree on Wages

There is a 'significant gap'

Born and raised on Merseyside, Alexander-Arnold joined Liverpool at the age of six, and broke through into the club's first team at the age of 18, during the 2016/17 season. Having now made over 300 appearances for the Reds, winning the Premier League, the Champions League and breaking the assist record for defenders in the English top flight along the way, his time at his boyhood club could be close to coming to an end.

With a fresh contract yet to be agreed, Alexander-Arnold is just nine months away from departing the north-west, and two months from being able to negotiate with potential suitors from abroad. Remaining at Liverpool for a while longer is still on the cards, but recent indications from Delaney suggest contract negotiations aren't progressing smoothly.

Writing in his Reading the Game newsletter, the journalist revealed that an agreement hasn't been reached on the player's wages:

"There is a significant gap between Trent Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool over wages for a new contract, but some potential new hope due to the uncertainty of the situation."

Alexander-Arnold's salary demands are likely above what Liverpool are willing to pay, potentially sparking a lengthy stand-off between the two parties.

However, the indication from Delaney that there is new hope from Liverpool's perspective that a deal can be agreed will be encouraging to Reds' supporters. This relates to the most likely suitors, Real Madrid, considering making a move for a new right-back in January instead of waiting until the summer, after Dani Carvajal was ruled out for the season with an ACL injury.

Alexander-Arnold's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 28 Goals 3 Assists 4 Progressive Passes Per 90 8.58 Key Passes Per 90 2.68 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 2.93

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 18/10/2024