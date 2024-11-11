Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to be out for a couple of weeks with a hamstring injury, according to Paul Joyce.

The England international was taken off in Liverpool's previous game against Aston Villa with Conor Bradley coming on in his place. Arne Slot opted to take no risks with the talented right-back, and he now has two weeks of international break for any injury to improve ahead of the Premier League returning.

Alexander-Arnold was called up to the England squad last week, but it looks as though he's going to be unavailable for Lee Carsley. England are set to face both Greece and Ireland in the Nations League over the next couple of weeks.

The Times reporter Joyce has now confirmed that Alexander-Arnold will be out for a couple of weeks and could return against Southampton on the 24th...

"Trent Alexander-Arnold set to be sidelined for a couple of weeks with a hamstring injury. Avoided more serious damage by coming off early against Aston Villa. Not ruled out of Southampton on Nov 24 ahead of Real Madrid [Nov 27] and Man City [Dec 1] games."

The Athletic's James Pearce reported on Sunday that Liverpool were hopeful Alexander-Arnold had escaped a serious injury, partly thanks to Slot making the decision to take him off rather than take any risks. Pearce also suggested that the English right-back has been playing with painkilling injections in recent weeks after suffering a 'side strain' against Finland last month.

Liverpool have a tricky run of fixtures coming up after the international break where they will be desperate to have Alexander-Arnold involved. The Reds will face Southampton before a run of four games which sees them take on Real Madrid, Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Merseyside rivals Everton in consecutive matches.

Alexander-Arnold being out for just two weeks, especially ahead of an international break, is certainly the best of a bad situation for Liverpool. There's a chance he will return to play against Southampton later this month, meaning he shouldn't miss any games for his club.