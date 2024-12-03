Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at the end of the season, and The Athletic's David Ornstein has provided an update on his future, suggesting that we still lack a clear picture of the likely outcome.

Alexander-Arnold came through the academy at Anfield and quickly became a key player for the Reds. Unfortunately for Liverpool, they're in a situation where he's set to be out of contract at the end of the campaign, so they need to find a resolution fast or he's able to speak to clubs around Europe during the January transfer window.

If Alexander-Arnold becomes available for free, almost every club in the world will be interested in securing his signature, which puts the Liverpool defender in a strong position when it comes to negotiating a contract. The 26-year-old is one of Liverpool's key stars, so they will be desperate to tie him down to a new deal.

Reporting for The Athletic, respected journalist Ornstein has claimed that Real Madrid are interested in signing Alexander-Arnold and he will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with the La Liga giants from January. As it stands, there has been no breakthrough in talks over a new deal at Anfield for the right-back.

"The England international has shown firm loyalty to Liverpool and they are working hard to keep him, but so far there has been no breakthrough in talks. That has fuelled interest from elsewhere and Real Madrid’s admiration is well documented. Big decisions need to be made by all sides and the clock is ticking; from January 1, Alexander-Arnold can sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs from foreign leagues."

Ornstein adds that Liverpool naturally don't want to lose such a key figure in Arne Slot's squad, but they will need to do what it takes to meet his demands. At the moment, it's an ongoing situation with no clear picture of a likely outcome...

"Liverpool do not want to lose such a key figure but they will need to do what it takes to meet his wishes. At the same time, suitors will try to entice him to leave. So it’s a live, ongoing situation that must be decided in 2025 or sooner. As things stand, we still lack a clear picture of the outcome."

Liverpool are in a tricky situation, especially as Alexander-Arnold isn't the only player who is out of contract at the end of the season. Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk are also set to leave on a free transfer if the Reds are unable to agree new deals, so there is plenty of work to do for the likes of Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes at Anfield.