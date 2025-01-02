Real Madrid are considering a second January bid for Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to The Times journalist Paul Joyce.

The Liverpool academy graduate is out of contract at the end of the season, and he can now speak to foreign clubs and arrange a pre-contract agreement for the summer. Alexander-Arnold doesn't appear to be any closer to signing a new deal at Anfield, so it could turn into a worrying situation for Liverpool.

The 26-year-old has already won everything there is to win during his time at Liverpool, so seeking a fresh challenge wouldn't be a surprise. The Liverpool-born right-back obviously has a strong affiliation with the club after growing up a fan of the club, but the Reds are yet to be able to convince him to sign on the dotted line.

Reliable Liverpool reporter Joyce has now reported that Real Madrid are considering a second January bid to sign Alexander-Arnold now, rather than wait until the summer when he becomes a free agent. The Merseyside outfit have insisted that the right-back won't be leaving in January.

It's understood that Madrid are willing to pay just over £20m to sign Alexander-Arnold early, with Carlo Ancelotti personally pushing for the signing. Liverpool are risking losing the England international on a free transfer by insisting that he won't leave in January, but with Arne Slot's side pushing for the title, they need to keep their best players at the club this season.

Although Liverpool are arguably the best club to be playing for at the moment as they sit top of the Premier League and Champions League, Alexander-Arnold has spent his whole career with the same club. This could be his best chance to take on a new challenge due to his contract expiring, as Liverpool are likely to reject any offers for him to depart.

Unfortunately for Liverpool, Real Madrid are one of the biggest clubs in the world and are often where the superstars of football want to ply their trade at some point in their career, and his relationship with Jude Bellingham could tempt him with a move to Spain.