Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold remains an 'absolute priority option' for Real Madrid amid reports that Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot is of interest to Carlo Ancelotti's side, and they are likely to keep pushing for the English right-back in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

Alexander-Arnold's contract is due to expire in the summer transfer window, and he is now able to speak to foreign clubs and sign a pre-contract agreement, meaning there's a chance he will leave Liverpool on a free transfer. Romano previously confirmed that Real Madrid made an approach to sign Alexander-Arnold for January, but the Reds quickly rejected their bid.

The Liverpool academy graduate's future remains uncertain as he enters the final six months of his deal. The England international is still a regular under Arne Slot and a key player for the Merseyside outfit, so there's no doubt they will be desperate to keep hold of him.

Trent Remains an 'Absolute Priority' for Real Madrid

A deal won't be possible in January

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Romano has confirmed that Alexander-Arnold remains Real Madrid's priority option. The respected reporter believes the Spanish giants will continue pushing to sign the Liverpool right-back, but it won't be possible to strike a deal during the January transfer window. Romano was asked about potential interest from Real Madrid in Manchester United right-back Dalot, before reiterating that Alexander-Arnold was their priority.

"What I always heard is that Trent is their absolute priority option. Nothing else so far, so I’m sure they will keep pushing for Trent to join in the summer — if won’t be possible in January."

With Liverpool already knocking back an approach from Real Madrid for the January transfer window, it appears that it's almost guaranteed that he will remain until the end of the season at least. The ideal situation for the Reds is, of course, that Alexander-Arnold signs a new contract, but the interest from Madrid certainly isn't ideal for the situation. Reports have suggested that Dalot is an alternative option for Madrid.

Losing him on a free transfer would also be disappointing for Liverpool, but coming through the academy, he didn't cost them a penny in the first place. It's a tricky time for Reds chiefs at the moment, having to tackle the Alexander-Arnold contract saga as well as Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, who are also out of contract this summer.