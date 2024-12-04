Liverpool have begun preparing for a possible life without Trent Alexander-Arnold and have drawn up a four-man shortlist of replacements for the full-back should he leave the team in the summer. The Englishman has spent his entire career at Anfield so far. He came through the Reds' academy and has since become one of the most important members of the squad in recent years.

There have been questions asked of Alexander-Arnold's defensive capabilities throughout his career, but his incredible playmaking ability saw him help revolutionise the role of a full-back and he's played a significant part in Liverpool's success on the pitch. The Englishman has become one of the best right-backs in the world during his time at Anfield and now the club face a tough task keeping hold of him.

It's long been apparent that Real Madrid are keen on Alexander-Arnold and with his contract set to expire in the near future, the Spaniards have made their intentions on trying to lure him to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer very clear. Slot and company are keen on keeping hold of their man, but according to TEAMtalk, they're prepared for the worst and have identified four possible replacements for the 26-year-old should he leave.

Liverpool's Shortlist of Players

They're looking at several players including Jeremie Frimpong

Rather than being left unprepared in the event of an Alexander-Arnold exit in the summer, Liverpool have already begun identifying replacements for him. First, the Merseyside club are looking at Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong. Having joined the Bundesliga side in 2021, the full-back has flourished with Leverkusen. He's recorded 66 goal contributions in 162 games for the club and offers some of the offensive proficiency that Alexander-Arnold brings to the club too.

He's their number one target, but not the only player on their radar, though. They're also considering a move for RB Salzburg's Amar Dedic. Previously linked with a move to Manchester United, the 22-year-old is reportedly ready to leave Austria and could be open to a move to England.

They're also apparently keeping tabs on RB Leipzig's Lutsharel Geertruida. The Bundesliga star previously worked under Slot at Feyenoord and clearly left a lasting impression on his former coach. The final name that Liverpool have identified as a possible replacement for Alexander-Arnold is Monaco's Vanderson. Labelled outstanding by the Spanish media, the 23-year-old has received interest from top clubs such as Napoli and Juventus, so Liverpool will face stiff competition if they want to lure him to the Premier League.

Regardless of who they sign in the event of an Alexander-Arnold exit, there would be some pretty big shoes to fill at Anfield and it won't be easy.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 04/12/2024