Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is out of contract next summer, and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that Spanish giants Real Madrid are monitoring his situation ahead of a possible move.

Losing the England international would be a disaster for the Reds, especially if he departs on a free transfer. It could be an important summer transfer window coming up later this year in deciding his future, as the Merseyside outfit might be forced to cash in to avoid him leaving for nothing unless they can convince him to sign a new deal.

Real Madrid Monitoring Alexander-Arnold

Contract talks yet to begin

Italian journalist Romano has now confirmed that Liverpool are yet to enter discussions with Alexander-Arnold, who was described as 'outstanding' by former captain Jordan Henderson, regarding a new deal, despite his contract expiring next summer. The Reds have not indicated any desire to sell at this stage, but La Liga club Real Madrid are monitoring his contract situation.

With just over 12 months remaining on his £192k-a-week contract, it's a worrying time for Liverpool, who are in a weak negotiating position if Madrid arrive with an offer on the table. There's no guarantee that the academy graduate would be interested in heading through the exit door at Anfield, but the Reds will want to avoid a proposal even being made by getting him to sign on the dotted line.

Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Liverpool squad - 2023/2024 stats Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 19 (2) 11th Assists 4 =3rd Key Passes Per Game 2.5 1st Tackles Per Game 1.3 =9th Interceptions Per Game 1.1 3rd Match rating 7.18 4th Correct as of 22/03/2024

A worry for Liverpool could be that some of their squad aren't willing to commit their long-term future to the club until they see the direction the club is going in. Jurgen Klopp recently announced that he would be leaving Anfield at the end of the current season, so they might want to see which manager is going to be sitting in the hot seat next term.

Alexander-Arnold isn't the only star player who sees his contract expire next summer, with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah's futures also up in the air.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trent Alexander-Arnold has 58 assists in the Premier League throughout his career, with only Ashley Young having more as a defender.

Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah Contracts

They are both out of contract next summer

Van Dijk and Salah both see their contracts expire in 2025, so the Liverpool hierarchy have some important decisions to make over the next few months. Undoubtedly, the priority will be to extend their stays at Anfield, but the decision will ultimately lie with the players. Losing any of their key stars for free would be a disaster.

Salah has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia, and the riches on offer could be tempting for the Egyptian international as he reaches the latter stages of his career.

