Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed that Mohamed Salah is the best player he has ever played alongside in his career to date. The English right-back was handed his senior debut for his boyhood club, Liverpool, toward the end of 2016, and since then, has gone on to become one of the best defenders in the world.

During his time at Anfield, he helped them end their 30-year drought of not having won a Premier League title, doing so in the 2019-20 season, while he has also lifted a Champions League trophy. With Liverpool having been a mainstay in Europe since his integration into the first team, Alexander-Arnold has played against some of the biggest names in world football, but he has also played alongside some too, including Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, and Jude Bellingham when on duty with England.

But, when asked who he considered the best player he has ever played with, he didn't hesitate in naming the Egyptian superstar winger.

Alexander-Arnold Names Salah the 'Best' He's Ever Played With

The two have shared the pitch for over 23,000 minutes for Liverpool

Whilst he has taken to the pitch alongside some world-class players for both club and country in his young career so far, there is just something about his Liverpool teammate Salah that stands out - his ability to score at will against almost any opponent he comes up against. Speaking to GOAL, the Reds' star said:

"The best player I've played with is Mo Salah. I think to score a lot of goals is the hardest thing to do in football. So, to do it so consistently - he's the best."

In fact, Salah is the teammate that Alexander-Arnold has played with the most, with the pair having shared a pitch for 23,136 minutes, almost 3000 more minutes than his next nearest teammate, Andy Robertson (20,352 minutes). Together, they have registered 18 joint goal participations.

Since joining Liverpool from Roma in 2017, Salah has developed into a world-class right-winger, and still just 32 years old, the Egyptian is still considered one of the very best in the world, with him firing in goals at will in all competitions.

Having broken into the top 10 all-time Premier League goalscorers list, Salah currently sits in eighth with 172 league goals and counting, 170 of which have come for the Reds, while the other two came during his brief - and wholly disappointing - spell with Chelsea.

With Liverpool, Salah has become one of the best finishers in the English top flight, and is a huge fan favourite, having helped the Merseyside outfit win eight trophies. Furthermore, his 15 goals already in the league this season has his team's nose out in front as they seek to win what would be only their second-ever Premier League title, and in Arne Slot's first season as manager no less.

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool Career Statistics Appearances 373 Goals 229 Assists 103

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 27/12/2024.