The team Trent Alexander-Arnold once claimed to be his favourite aside from Liverpool has re-emerged and raised some eyebrows ahead of his proposed move to Real Madrid. It was confirmed earlier in the week that the English defender had all but sealed a move to the Spanish capital when his contract runs out at the end of the season.

While there has yet to be any confirmation from either club or the player, the news ends months of speculation with the 26-year-old departing his boyhood club, having been there since he was a schoolboy. However, he may have to make up for some kind words about one of his potential new team's biggest rivals, who were also believed to be interested in him.

Alexander-Arnold Named Barcelona as His Favourite Team Aside From Liverpool

The defender is now set to join their biggest rivals